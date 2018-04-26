Pfalzmarkt: Hohe Ziele für das Jubiläumsjahr 2018

Passend zum 30-jährigen Jubiläum von „Pfalzmarkt für Obst und Gemüse eG“ hat die Genossenschaft die deutsche Frischgemüse-Saison eröffnet.
Mit einer Produktionsmenge von 230.000 t Obst und Gemüse plant „Pfalzmarkt eG“ im laufenden Geschäftsjahr einen Warenumsatz von 150 Mio Euro. Damit legt das neue Vorstandsteam aus Reinhard Oerther und Hans-Jörg Friedrich die Messlatte für das laufende Geschäftsjahr „bewusst hoch“ an: Die Investitionen in den Standort Mutterstadt betragen 6,5 Mio Euro in 2018. Parallel zur Geschäftsentwicklung werden Prozessoptimierungen in den Bereichen Warenwirtschaft und Logistik umgesetzt. Darüber hinaus werden die Weichen für die künftige Geschäftsentwicklung von „Pfalzmarkt eG“ gelegt: Im Herbst 2018 sollen die Pläne zur Standorterweiterung präsentiert werden.
Den vollständigen Bericht lesen Sie in Ausgabe 18/2018 des Fruchthandel Magazins.
Deutsche Spargel-Saison läuft richtig an — geschälte Ware rückt immer stärker in den Fokus
PERU/ECUADOR
Exportanstieg bei Avocados
OBSTMARKT
Nicht überall reichlich versorgt
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
|19
|11.05.2018
|02.05.2018
|• Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande
• Knoblauch und Zwiebeln
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung
|20
|18.05.2018
|08.05.2018
|• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland-Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Eissalat
|21
|25.05.2018
|15.05.2018
|• Beerenobst
