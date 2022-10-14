Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 14. Oktober 2022
14.10.2022

Peru: Tangeloausfuhren gingen in Saison 2022 um 35 Prozent zurück

11.824.926 kg wurden in der aktuellen Saison exportiert. Bereits jetzt hat die Kampagne nur von Juni bis August gedauert und die Kulturpflanze ist im ganzen Land auf dem Rückzug, wird der Präsident des Beratungsunternehmens [email protected]ón, Fernando Cillóniz Benavides, von agraria.pe zitiert.

"Wer sich mit Tangelos auskennt, kann in diesem Geschäft bleiben, denn die Preise steigen, weil das Angebot gering ist. Das Gleiche gilt für Orangen und Grapefruits. Jeder, der in Peru mit Citrusfrüchten zu tun hat, konzentriert sich auf späte Mandarinen und Tahiti-Limetten", erklärte er.

