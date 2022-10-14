Peru: Tangeloausfuhren gingen in Saison 2022 um 35 Prozent zurück

11.824.926 kg wurden in der aktuellen Saison exportiert. Bereits jetzt hat die Kampagne nur von Juni bis August gedauert und die Kulturpflanze ist im ganzen Land auf dem Rückzug, wird der Präsident des Beratungsunternehmens [email protected]ón, Fernando Cillóniz Benavides, von agraria.pe zitiert.
"Wer sich mit Tangelos auskennt, kann in diesem Geschäft bleiben, denn die Preise steigen, weil das Angebot gering ist. Das Gleiche gilt für Orangen und Grapefruits. Jeder, der in Peru mit Citrusfrüchten zu tun hat, konzentriert sich auf späte Mandarinen und Tahiti-Limetten", erklärte er.
Avocados: Hohes globales
Wachstumspotential —
Mehr Erträge durch
verbesserte Technik
ENERGIEKRISE
"Viele Erzeuger stehen am
Rande des Zusammenbruchs"
WIRSING
Pandemie-Schub rückläufig —
weiterhin Nischenprodukt
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|41
|14.10.2022
|04.10.2022
|• Bananen
• Tomaten
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Wirsing
• Messe Vorschau Asia Fruit Logistica (Bangkok, 02.-04.11.2022)
|42
|21.10.2022
|11.10.2022
|SPECIAL:
• Nachhaltigkeit
• Sozialstandards
• Zertifizierungen
|43
|28.10.2022
|18.10.2022
| • Bio- & Fairtradeprodukte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|04.11.2022
|25.10.2022
|• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kernobst aus Südtirol (Interpoma, Bozen, 17.-19.11.2022)
|45
|11.11.2022
|31.10.2022
|• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• ExpoSE
• Produkte im Trend: Zuckermais
A not-to-be-missed SIAL Paris event held for the last 20 years, SIAL Innovation reveals the most innovative food products displayed by SIAL exhibitors. A source of food inspiration. Explore the world trends and innovations in the...
www.empackmadrid.com
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...
The leading continental trade show for Asia´s fresh produce business
Verpackungen für Ihren Markterfolg
We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.