Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 5. Mai 2022
Zurück zur Übersicht
05.05.2022

Peru: Tahiti-Limetten im Wert von neun Millionen US-Dollar exportiert

Im ersten Quartal 2022 exportierte das Andenland 8.908.367 kg Tahiti-Limetten mit einem FOB-Wert von 9.390.500 US-Dollar, bezieht sich agraria.pe auf Daten von Agrodata.

Zwischen Januar und März 2022 gingen die Ausfuhren hauptsächlich in die USA (4.240.385 US-Dollar, 45 % der Exporte), Chile (2.017.553 US-Dollar), UK (1.001.706 US-Dollar), die Niederlande (960.672 US-Dollar), Panama (569.434 US-Dollar), die Dominikanische Republik (221.784 US-Dollar) und andere, die sich auf 378.966 US-Dollar beliefen.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Schwere Unwetter in der spanischen Levante 05.05.2022
Belgien: Preise für Gewächshausgemüse unter Fünfjahresd... 05.05.2022
Kartoffeln/NL: HZPC hält Gewinnerwartungen aufrecht 05.05.2022
Chile: 38 Prozent weniger Kiwis exportiert 04.05.2022
Copa Cogeca/Bio: Erzeuger, Genossenschaften und EU-Inst... 04.05.2022
Agrofresh: Länger frisch und weniger Food Waste 04.05.2022
South Africa: Sundays River Valley Citrus Producer Foru... 04.05.2022
rockit Global: Ready. Set. Rockit – Bold new campaign i... 04.05.2022
Peru erwartet Rekordvolumen bei Citrusexporten 03.05.2022
Südafrika/Hafen von Durban: Zurück zur Normalität 03.05.2022

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

05.05.2022

Naturkost Ernst Weber GmbH sucht Abteilungsleiter/in Bio Trockenprodukte (m/w/d) – Wirtschaftsfachwirt, Handelsfachwirt, Betriebswirt, erfahrener Groß- und Außenhandelskaufmann o. ä.

05.05.2022

Burgmühle Salate und Gemüse GmbH sucht Einkaufsleiter (m/w/d) für O&G/Fruchtkaufmann (m/w/d) (Kopie 1)

02.05.2022

ANDRETTA Fruchtimport Stuttgart sucht Mitarbeiter Qualitätssicherung und Wareneingang (m/w/d) (Kopie 1)

13.04.2022

GROSBUSCH S.A., ein expandierendes Unternehmen auf dem luxemburgischen Markt und in der Großregion, spezialisiert im Import und Vertrieb von frischem Obst und Gemüse, sucht um sein Team zu verstärken, eine/n: VERKAUFSLEITER/IN DEUTSCHLAND (m/w/d) (Kopie 1)

05.04.2022

Geschäftsführung Vertrieb (m/w/d) für die größte Fruchthandelsgesellschaft für frisches Tafelobst in Süddeutschland

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 18/2022

KOSTEN, KLIMA UND
NACHHALTIGKEIT WAREN DIE
HAUPTTHEMEN IN DER SPANIEN-HALLE

Sortierung und Verpackung:
Branche setzt auf nachhaltige
und automatisierte Lösungen

Pfalzmarkt eG
Bunter Saisonstart nach
Jahr an Leistungsgrenze

Zum E-Paper


Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

April

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
17 29.04.2022 19.04.2022 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 Messe-Nachbericht ll (Berlin, 05. - 07.04.2022)
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- und Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik: Gewächshäuser und Freiland
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Spargel

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
18 06.05.2022 26.04.2022 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 Messe-Nachbericht lll (Berlin, 05. - 07.04.2022)
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Fresh Convenience
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
19 13.05.2022 03.05.2022 • Global Tomato Congress (Rotterdam, 24.5.2022) - Vorbericht
• Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Knoblauch, Zwiebeln und Ingwer
• Kartoffeln (World Potato-Congress, 30.05.-02.06.22, Europatat-Congress, 29.-30.05.22, alle Dublin)
• Produkte im Trend: Rhabarber
20 20.05.2022 10.05.2022 • DIGITAL SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM
• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland - Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Zwiebeln
21 27.05.2022 17.05.2022 • 60 Jahre Großmarkt Hamburg (04.06.2022)
• CO2-freier Handel, klimaneutrale Produkte
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

12.05.2022

Freskon 2022

FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...

24.05.2022

Global Tomato Congress

Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.

24.05.2022

Hispack 2021

Hispack is a cross-cutting tradeshow that attracts important demand-related sectors. They are all drivers of innovation and are in a constant process of transformation.

25.05.2022

Sommerobst – Ausblick auf die schönste Jahreszeit

Webinar

30.05.2022

X International Peach Symposium

Division Temperate Tree Fruits, Workgroup Peach Culture

30.05.2022

11th World Potato Congress

It is envisaged that 1,000 delegates, from developing and developed countries across the globe, including growers, researchers, producers, traders, processors and manufacturers, will attend the Congress. The Irish Potato...

30.05.2022

World Potato-Congress 2022

potatocongress.org

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2022 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.