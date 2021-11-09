Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 9. November 2021
Zurück zur Übersicht
08.11.2021

Peru: Stabile Mangoexporte

Foto: atoss/AdobeStock

Der peruanische Verband der Mangoexporteure (Apem) geht davon aus, dass 2021/22 zwischen 220.000 t und 240.000 t frische Mangos exportiert werden. Wie fruitnet.com mitteilte, würden die Verschiffungen in etwa dem Niveau der letzten beiden Saisons entsprechen.

Die Exporte beliefen sich 2020/21 auf 217.000 t und 2019/20 auf 237.000 t. Juan Carlos Rivera, Geschäftsführer von Apem, betonte, dass 60 % der Exporte für die USA, 30 % für Europa und 10 % für Asien und Lateinamerika bestimmt seien.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion, Übersee
Verwandte Themen
"Ausgezeichneter Saisonstart für Bio-Äpfel aus dem Vins... 09.11.2021
Belgische Fruitveiling: Erste rote Conference für China 09.11.2021
LatAm industry commends multinational banana distributo... 09.11.2021
Hoogstraten: Recycelte Kartonverpackungen für Premium-E... 09.11.2021
Citrusprojekt von Edeka und WWF ausgeweitet 09.11.2021
AMI: Paprikaernte im Beneluxraum endet 09.11.2021
Lebensmittel hatten 2020 einen erheblichen Anteil an de... 08.11.2021
Colruyt bringt Ingwer aus Flandern auf den Markt 08.11.2021
FAO: Zugang der Landwirte zu verbessertem Saatgut essen... 08.11.2021
Großes Interesse an Gemüse mit Schönheitsfehlern 08.11.2021

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

25.10.2021

Weyers GmbH: Einkäufer und Verkäufer (m/w/d) für Obst und Gemüse

18.10.2021

IFCO Management GmbH: Kundenbetreuer - Außendienstmitarbeiter (m/f/d) für IFCO Mehrwegsteigen - Region West

11.10.2021

5 am Tag e.V.: Für die Tätigkeit als Projektkoordinator*in suchen wir eine geeignete Persönlichkeit (w/m/d)

01.10.2021

VITAROM GmbH sucht ab sofort: QUALITÄTSMANAGEMENT m/w/d (Bergheim)

01.10.2021

VITAROM GmbH sucht ab sofort: JUNIOR KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER m/w/d (Bergheim)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 44/2021

GLOBALE AVOCADO-PRODUKTION
KÖNNTE BIS 2030 RUND 12
MILLIONEN TONNEN ERREICHEN

Groß- und Wochenmärkte:
GFI-Vorstand Jörn Böttcher
zieht positive Bilanz —
Corona-Krise konnte
gemeistert werden

SÜDAFRIKA
Schwere Zeiten für Citrus-Exporte

SYNGENTA
Neue Sorten für neue
Herausforderungen

Zum E-Paper


Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
44 05.11.2021 26.10.2021 • Avocados
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Produkte im Trend: Easy Peeler
45 12.11.2021 02.11.2021 • Kiwis aus Europa
• Citrus aus Spanien
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• ExpoSE, Karlsruhe
46 19.11.2021 09.11.2021 • Salat aus Frankreich
• Birnen
• Wintergemüse aus Deutschland
• Produkte am POS: Fenchel
47 26.11.2021 16.11.2021 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
48 03.12.2021 23.11.2021 • Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst- und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
• Produkte im Trend: Rosenkohl
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

10.11.2021

ProPak Vietnam 2021

The 24th International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packing Technology & Equipment

16.11.2021

Global Citrus Congress

Global Citrus Congress streams live on 16-17 November from London, Los Angeles and Melbourne, allowing viewers to pick their most convenient time to take part live or to watch on demand. The event brings together key players in...

17.11.2021

expoSE & expoDirekt

Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...

22.11.2021

WOP Dubai 2021

The International Perishables Expo Middle East or WOP DUBAI 2021 is expected to throw the spotlight emerging trends and new technologies that are helping shape the future of the international fresh produce industry.

24.11.2021

ICOP 2021

15. Internationale Konferenz für Erzeugerorganisationen für Obst und Gemüse

14.12.2021

III International Organic Fruit Symposium and I International Organic Vegetable Symposium

The mission of the ISHS III International Organic Fruit Symposium and I Organic Vegetable Symposium (OrgHort 2020), organized by the Dipartimento di Agricoltura, Alimentazione e Ambiente (Di3A) of the University of Catania, is to...

11.01.2022

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2021 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.