Peru: Stabile Mangoexporte

ProPak Vietnam 2021 The 24th International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packing Technology & Equipment

Global Citrus Congress Global Citrus Congress streams live on 16-17 November from London, Los Angeles and Melbourne, allowing viewers to pick their most convenient time to take part live or to watch on demand. The event brings together key players in...

expoSE & expoDirekt Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...

WOP Dubai 2021 The International Perishables Expo Middle East or WOP DUBAI 2021 is expected to throw the spotlight emerging trends and new technologies that are helping shape the future of the international fresh produce industry.

ICOP 2021 15. Internationale Konferenz für Erzeugerorganisationen für Obst und Gemüse

III International Organic Fruit Symposium and I International Organic Vegetable Symposium The mission of the ISHS III International Organic Fruit Symposium and I Organic Vegetable Symposium (OrgHort 2020), organized by the Dipartimento di Agricoltura, Alimentazione e Ambiente (Di3A) of the University of Catania, is to...