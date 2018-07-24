Peru: Rund 2,5 Millionen Kilogramm Süßkartoffeln exportiert

Damit sind die Ausfuhren im Vergleich zum Vorjahr (rund 2,2 Mio kg) leicht gestiegen. Der Wert ist von rund 1,4 Mio US-Dollar auf 839.066 US-Dollar gesunken, bezieht sich Agraria.pe auf Zahlen von Agrodata Peru.
Zwischen Januar und Juni 2018 waren die USA der wichtigste Absatzmarkt für dieses Produkt mit 255.278 US-Dolar, gefolgt von Chile mit 234.982 US-Dollar, Ecuador mit 154.092 US-Dollar, den Niederlanden mit 80.820 US-Dollar, Belgien mit 27.085 US-Dollar und anderen Ländern mit kleineren Beträgen, die zusammen einen Wert von 86.809 US-Dollar erreichten.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Ananas
• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
|34
|24.08.2018
|14.08.2018
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 05.-07.09.2018) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...
The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...
The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...
Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.
Asia’s fresh produce hub