Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Montag, 13. Dezember 2021
Zurück zur Übersicht
13.12.2021

Peru: Pfirsichausfuhren erreichen 835.000 US-Dollar

Foto: Robert Keenan/AdobeStock

Zwischen Januar und November exportierte das Andenland 1.392.073 kg Pfirsiche mit einem FOB-Wert von 835.254 US-Dollar.

Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum (2.233.035 kg, 1.427.680 US-Dollar) ist dies ein deutlicher Rückgang, berichtet agraria.pe mit Bezug auf Agrodata.

Die Hauptexportmonate waren der August (218.700 kg), September (292.687 kg) und Oktober (215.271 kg). Die geringste Menge wurde im Februar mit 18.270 kg verzeichnet, so agraria.pe abschließend.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion, Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Sizilien: Neues Mekka für Bio-Avocados 13.12.2021
Bundesinstitut für Risikobewertung: Prüfstrategie für N... 13.12.2021
Südafrika: Hochwertige Rosinen durch nachhaltige Anbaut... 13.12.2021
NASA’s Second Pepper Harvest Sets Record on Space Stati... 13.12.2021
xarvio® Digital Farming Solutions/John Deere: Pflanzenp... 13.12.2021
BVL/QS: Elf Zulassungen von Pflanzenschutzmitteln mit W... 13.12.2021
Rewe Group: „Es braucht ein Vertrauens­verhältnis“ bei ... 13.12.2021
BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Maxim XL zur Anwendung in ... 13.12.2021
Peru: Feigen für 5,6 Millionen US-Dollar exportiert 10.12.2021
Hot Climate Programme: Neue Kernobstsorten für eine wär... 10.12.2021

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

07.12.2021

QS Qualität und Sicherheit GmbH, Bonn: Zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt suchen wir zur Verstärkung unserer Geschäftsstelle in Bonn eine/n Projektassistent/-manager/-in für den Bereich Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln

26.11.2021

HOFER KG, Salzburg (AT): Manager Internationaler Einkauf (m/w/d) im Bereich Obst und Gemüse in unserer Internationalen Management Holding in Salzburg

24.11.2021

Euro Pool System International (Deutschland) GmbH: Für den Ausbau unserer Kundenbeziehungen in Berlin, Brandenburg, Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt + Thüringen suchen wir zum bald möglichen Eintritt eine engagierte Persönlichkeit als Außendienstmitarbeiter (m/w/d)

25.10.2021

Weyers GmbH: Einkäufer und Verkäufer (m/w/d) für Obst und Gemüse

18.10.2021

IFCO Management GmbH: Kundenbetreuer - Außendienstmitarbeiter (m/f/d) für IFCO Mehrwegsteigen - Region West

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 49/2021

BEST IN FRESH 2022:
BRANDS, CONCEPTS, IDEAS
FOR THE FRESH PRODUCE
MARKET

Zum E-Paper


Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
49 10.12.2021 16.11.2021 SPECIAL: best in fresh 2022
50/51/52 17.12.2021 07.12.2021 • Jahresrückblick 2021
• Produkte am POS: Grapefruit

Themenplan 2022

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
1/2 14.01.2022 04.01.2022 • Fresh Convenience
• Konserven und TK-Produkte
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
3 21.01.2022 11.01.2022 • Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Beerenobst
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

14.12.2021

III International Organic Fruit Symposium and I International Organic Vegetable Symposium

The mission of the ISHS III International Organic Fruit Symposium and I Organic Vegetable Symposium (OrgHort 2020), organized by the Dipartimento di Agricoltura, Alimentazione e Ambiente (Di3A) of the University of Catania, is to...

11.01.2022

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

25.01.2022

Upakovka 2022

upakovka is the no. one trade fair in Russia for Packaging and Processing machines.

05.02.2022

Intergastra

Die Fachmesse für Hotellerie und Gastronomie

18.02.2022

Fruchtwelt Bodensee

Internationale Fachmesse für Erwerbsobstbau, Destillation und Agrartechnik

27.02.2022

Agritechnica

Die AGRITECHNICA Hannover ist die internationale DLG-Fachausstellung für Landtechnik. Aussteller aus aller Welt präsentieren auf der Messe die Neuheiten für die gesamte Agrarbranche. Mit ihrem Angebot an führender Technik und...

24.03.2022

oNLine

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2021 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.