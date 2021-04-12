Peru: Mehr als 80 Prozent der Physalis-Ausfuhren waren Bio

20.04.2021
ColdChain Poland
4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics
WorldFood Poland
WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...
22.04.2021
Fresh Produce India DIGITAL
DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021
Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...
26.05.2021
World of Fresh Ideas
Be part of a two-day event with 50+ hours of expert talks, interviews, discussions, and live Q&A sessions about the fresh fruit and vegetable industry’s most important topics. Make the best connections with leading players in...
31.05.2021
Syskevasia
17th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition
30.06.2021
Global Grape Congress
The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry
01.09.2021
Potato Europe 2021
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.