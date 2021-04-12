Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 12. April 2021
12.04.2021

Peru: Mehr als 80 Prozent der Physalis-Ausfuhren waren Bio

Foto: M. Großmann/pixelio

Insgesamt 287 t hat das Andenland 2020 exportiert. Rund 241 t davon entfielen auf Bio-Physalis, wie agraria.pe berichtet.

Hauptabsatzmärkte waren die USA, die Niederlande und Deutschland, auf die mehr als 60 % der Gesamtexporte entfielen. Aufgrund ihres hohen Vitamin C-Gehalts besteht derzeit ein großes Potenzial für Physalis auf dem Weltmarkt.


Kategorie: Produktion, Übersee
