Dienstag, 7. Januar 2020
06.01.2020

Peru: Mango-Exporte erzielten bis Ende Dezember ein 61 Prozent-Plus

Foto: AGAP

Bis zum Ende der KW 51 wurden 39.440 t Mangos exportiert. Das entspricht einem Anstieg von 61 % gegenüber dem Vergleichszeitraum der Vorsaison (2018/2019), berichtet agraria.pe mit Bezug auf die Exportvereinigung APEM.

Von den Ausfuhren gingen 25.556 t Mangos nach Europa, 7.940 t in die Vereinigten Staaten, 1.825 t nach Kanada und 4.119 t verteilten sich auf andere Märkte.

