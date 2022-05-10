Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 10. Mai 2022
09.05.2022

Peru: Leichter Rückgang der Paranuss-Ausfuhren

Foto: M. Schuppich/AdobeStock

Zwischen Januar und April 2022 exportierte das Andenland 1.053.190 kg Paranüsse mit einem FOB-Wert von 7.829.272 US-Dollar. Im Vergleichszeitraum 2021 waren es laut Agrodata Peru 1.405.925 kg für 8.472.624 US-Dollar.

Wie agraria.pe weiter berichtet, waren die USA mit 3.056.000 US-Dollar Hauptabsatzmarkt für Paranüsse. Südkorea folgte mit 1.522.000 US-Dollar, der Irak mit 335.000 US-Dollar und Russland mit 167.000 US-Dollar.

