Peru: Leichter Rückgang der Paranuss-Ausfuhren

Zwischen Januar und April 2022 exportierte das Andenland 1.053.190 kg Paranüsse mit einem FOB-Wert von 7.829.272 US-Dollar. Im Vergleichszeitraum 2021 waren es laut Agrodata Peru 1.405.925 kg für 8.472.624 US-Dollar.
Wie agraria.pe weiter berichtet, waren die USA mit 3.056.000 US-Dollar Hauptabsatzmarkt für Paranüsse. Südkorea folgte mit 1.522.000 US-Dollar, der Irak mit 335.000 US-Dollar und Russland mit 167.000 US-Dollar.
Sortierung und Verpackung:
Branche setzt auf nachhaltige
und automatisierte Lösungen
Pfalzmarkt eG
Bunter Saisonstart nach
Jahr an Leistungsgrenze
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|06.05.2022
|26.04.2022
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 Messe-Nachbericht lll (Berlin, 05. - 07.04.2022)
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Fresh Convenience
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
|19
|13.05.2022
|03.05.2022
|• Global Tomato Congress (Den Haag, 24.5.2022) - Vorbericht
• Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Knoblauch, Zwiebeln und Ingwer
• Kartoffeln (World Potato-Congress, 30.05.-02.06.22, Europatat-Congress, 29.-30.05.22, alle Dublin)
• Produkte im Trend: Rhabarber
|20
|20.05.2022
|10.05.2022
|• DIGITAL SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM
• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland - Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Zwiebeln
|21
|27.05.2022
|17.05.2022
|• 60 Jahre Großmarkt Hamburg (04.06.2022)
• CO2-freier Handel, klimaneutrale Produkte
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|22
|03.06.2022
|24.05.2022
|• Fresh Convenience (EUROPEAN CONVENIENCE FORUM, Bonn, 13./14.06.2022)
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...
Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.
Hispack is a cross-cutting tradeshow that attracts important demand-related sectors. They are all drivers of innovation and are in a constant process of transformation.
Webinar
Division Temperate Tree Fruits, Workgroup Peach Culture
It is envisaged that 1,000 delegates, from developing and developed countries across the globe, including growers, researchers, producers, traders, processors and manufacturers, will attend the Congress. The Irish Potato...
potatocongress.org