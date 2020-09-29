Peru: Ingwer-Exporte legen um 83 Prozent zu

In den ersten acht Monaten des laufenden Jahres hat das Andenland Ingwer im Wert von rund 48,6 Mio US-Dollar exportiert (2019: rund 21,8 Mio US-Dollar). Auch das Volumen verzeichnete einen deutlichen Anstieg von rund 11,3 Mio kg auf rund 27,4 Mio kg, berichtet agraria.pe.
Zu den Hauptabsatzmärkten gehörten in diesem Jahr die USA (rund 24,1 Mio US-Dollar), die Niederlande (rund 14,6 Mio US-Dollar), Kanada (rund 2,8 Mio US-Dollar), Spanien (rund 2,2 Mio US-Dollar), Deutschland (949.000 US-Dollar), Russland (800.000 US-Dollar) und Belgien (274.000 US-Dollar).
