Samstag, 28. November 2020
27.11.2020

Peru: Hongkong ist Hauptabsatzmarkt für Pekannüsse

Foto: denio109/fotolia

292.419 kg Pekannüsse mit einem Wert von rund 1,7 Mio US-Dollar wurden zwischen Januar und Oktober 2020 aus dem Andenland exportiert.

Hauptabsatzmarkt war laut agraria.pe Hongkong (rund 1 Mio US-Dollar), gefolgt von Australien (388.000 US-Dollar), Deutschland (199.000 US-Dollar), den USA (66.000 US-Dollar) und Italien (47.000 US-Dollar).

Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion
