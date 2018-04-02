Peru hält Citrus Greening in Schach

Citrus Greening stelle in Peru aktuell kein Problem dar, wohl aber in den Nachbarländern wie Ecuador. An der Grenze zu diesem Land habe man nun den Erreger Diaphorina citri vernichten können, wird die Naational Health Authority Senasa von reefertrends zitiert.
Die Überwachungs- und Kontrollaktivitäten für den Überträger seien in Peru komplett auf den Schutz des nationalen Citrusanbaus ausgerichtet. Regelmäßig werden sie in Tumbes und anderen Anbauregionen für Citrus durchgeführt.
BVEO und VLAM planen ab 2019 eine gemeinsame Kampagne zur Absatzförderung von Gemüse
KRESSE
Gefragtes Produkt zu Ostern
FORSCHUNG
Elektronen gegen Schadorganismen
|13
|31.03.2018
|20.03.2018
|• Oster-Ausgabe
• Produkte am POS: Kresse
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|06.04.2018
|27.03.2018
|• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
|15
|13.04.2018
|03.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16
|20.04.2018
|10.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
