Montag, 2. April 2018
29.03.2018

Peru hält Citrus Greening in Schach

Foto: T.R. Gottwald/S.M. Garnsey/Wikipedia/USDA Aphis

Citrus Greening stelle in Peru aktuell kein Problem dar, wohl aber in den Nachbarländern wie Ecuador. An der Grenze zu diesem Land habe man nun den Erreger Diaphorina citri vernichten können, wird die Naational Health Authority Senasa von reefertrends zitiert.

Die Überwachungs- und Kontrollaktivitäten für den Überträger seien in Peru komplett auf den Schutz des nationalen Citrusanbaus ausgerichtet. Regelmäßig werden sie in Tumbes und anderen Anbauregionen für Citrus durchgeführt.

Kategorie: Übersee
