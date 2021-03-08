Peru: Granatapfel-Exporte legen zu

1.047 t Granatäpfel wurden im Januar 2021 exportiert. Das ist ein Plus von 10 % im Vergleich zu 2019 (951 t), so agraria.pe.
Hauptabsatzmärkte waren die Niederlande, auf die 88 % der Gesamtausfuhren entfielen. Nach Russland gingen immerhin noch 3 %.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|06.03.2021
|17.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
|10
|12.03.2021
|02.03.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|11
|19.03.2021
|09.03.2021
|• Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Kiwis
|12
|26.03.2021
|16.03.2021
|• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Frischeprodukte aus Griechenland (Freskon, Tessaloniki)
|16.03.2021
|• SPECIAL:Frische Meeting Italien - Deutschland (Beilage)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business
Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien
4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics
WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...
DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021 Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...
FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel