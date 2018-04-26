Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 26. April 2018
25.04.2018

Peru: Geringere Volumen sorgen für höhere Umsätze

Trauben-Exporteure aus Peru haben im Jahr 2017/18 11 % höhere Umsätze erzielt, obwohl im Jahresvergleich aufgrund des El Niño geringere Volumen exportiert worden sind.

Wie reefertrends mit Bezug auf den Zoll berichtet, haben die Exporteure 728 Mio USD erhalten. 270.100 t Trauben seien in der vergangenen Saison exportiert worden, das sei ein Rückgang von 6 % (288.500 t). Als Folge davon, erhöhte sich der Umsatz pro Kilo von 2,27 USD auf 2,70 USD.

Kategorie: Produktion
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
