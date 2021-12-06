Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 6. Dezember 2021
Peru: Fünf Prozent Plus bei Ingwerexporten

Foto: antonio Krämer Maglido-Photography/AdobeStock

Von Januar bis November betrugen die Ausfuhren über 41.000 t. Nach dem Rekordjahr 2020 sei das eine langsamere, dennoch erfreuliche Entwicklung, so agraria.pe.

Hauptabsatzmärkte für Ingwer aus Peru waren 2021 u.a. die USA, die Niederlande, Kanada, Spanien, Deutschland, UK und Russland.

Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion
