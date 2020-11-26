Peru: Feigenexporte steigen im Volumen und Wert

Zwischen Januar und Oktober 2020 hat das Andenland 530.637 kg Feigen im Wert von rund 2,7 Mio US-Dollar exportiert. Damit konnte im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum ein Plus verzeichnet werden (2019: 412.293 kg, rund 2,2 Mio US-Dollar), wie agraria.pe berichtet.
Hauptabsatzmarkt waren die Niederlande, die 39 % (rund 1,1 Mio US-Dollar) der Gesamtausfuhren erhielten. Es folgten u.a. UK (861.297 US-Dollar), Kanada (326.588 US-Dollar), Frankreich (122.608 US-Dollar), die USA (120.198 US-Dollar), Deutschland (77.087 US-Dollar) und die Schweiz 24.927 US-Dollar).
Vulkanspargel, Zwiebeln & Co.:
Deutsches Wintergemüse nimmt an Fahrt auf
FLANDERN
Branche launcht digitale Plattform
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|47
|20.11.2020
|10.11.2020
|• Wintergemüse aus Deutschland
• Kernobst aus Südtirol (Interpoma, Bozen)
• Produkte am POS: Chinakohl
|48
|28.11.2020
|17.11.2020
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|04.12.2020
|24.11.2020
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Apfelsinen
|50
|11.12.2020
|01.12.2020
|• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
|10.11.2020
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH (Beilage)
Food Industry Exhibition combined B2B and B2C
The Leading Exhibition for Smart Automation and Robotics
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
Seit 1926 international einzigartig Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2021 nun schon zum 86. Mal (95 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als...
upakovka is the no. one trade fair in Russia for Packaging and Processing machines. In 2018, 24,900 experts from Russia and its neigbhouring countries came to upakovka
World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources. BIOFACH in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg is...
The Processing Event for Food & Beverage