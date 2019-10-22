Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
21.10.2019

Peru exportierte rund 3,7 Millionen Kilo Paranüsse in den ersten neun Monaten 2019

Foto: Shawn Hempel/fotolia

Zwischen Januar und September 2019 exportierte Peru rund 3,7 Mio kg geschälte Paranüsse mit einem FOB-Wert von rund 26,8 Mio US-Dollar, bezieht sich agraria.pe auf das Agrodata Peru-Portal.

Nach Südkorea wurden Paranüsse im Wert von rund 13 Mio US-Dollar exportiert. Es folgten die USA mit einem Wert von rund 7,6 Mio US-Dollar, Russland mit rund 1,8 Mio US-Dollar, Kanada mit 481.000 US-Dollar, Vietnam mit 363.000 US-Dollar und Frankreich mit 275.000 US-Dollar.

Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion
