Peru exportierte rund 3,7 Millionen Kilo Paranüsse in den ersten neun Monaten 2019

Zwischen Januar und September 2019 exportierte Peru rund 3,7 Mio kg geschälte Paranüsse mit einem FOB-Wert von rund 26,8 Mio US-Dollar, bezieht sich agraria.pe auf das Agrodata Peru-Portal.
Nach Südkorea wurden Paranüsse im Wert von rund 13 Mio US-Dollar exportiert. Es folgten die USA mit einem Wert von rund 7,6 Mio US-Dollar, Russland mit rund 1,8 Mio US-Dollar, Kanada mit 481.000 US-Dollar, Vietnam mit 363.000 US-Dollar und Frankreich mit 275.000 US-Dollar.
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|42
|18.10.2019
|08.10.2019
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Produkte am PoS: Mangold
|43
|25.10.2019
|15.10.2019
|• Tiefkühl-Produkte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2019
|22.10.2019
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Verkaufsförderung Adventszeit und Weihnachten
• Produkte im Trend: Weiß-/Rotkohl
• Trauben aus Übersee
|45
|08.11.2019
|29.10.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• expoSE 2019 - Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse (Karlsruhe, 20./21.11.2019)
|46
|15.11.2019
|05.11.2019
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Birnen
