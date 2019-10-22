Peru exportierte rund 3,7 Millionen Kilo Paranüsse in den ersten neun Monaten 2019

Eurasia Packaging Istanbul Internationale Verpackungsmesse

E-PACK TECH Is supported by Ipack Ima srl, the organizer of the leading processing & packaging trade show for food and non-food technologies and materials, held at Fiera Milano. In conjunction with CeMAT ASIA, E-PACK-TECH by Ipack Ima will...

Iss Gut! Fachmesse für Gastgewerbe und Ernährungshandwerk

GDL-Fachtagung Alternative Zutaten und Technologien – Minimierung des Einsatzes von Zusatzstoffen bei der Lebensmittelherstellung

Fruitnet Forum South-East Europe Fresh possibilities, potentials and opportunities There are clear opportunities for fruit and vegetable producers in south-east Europe as exports continue to rise. That was one of the key messages at the 2018 Fruitnet Forum...

BIOFACH INDIA With Delhi-NCR being the home of BIOFACH INDIA, the show is located in one of the most important organic hubs in India. Organic agriculture has a tradition there.