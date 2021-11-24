Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
22.11.2021

Peru: Deutliches Plus bei Pekannuss-Ausfuhren

Foto: LianeM/fotolia

Bis Oktober exportierte das Andenland laut Agrodata 547.977 kg Pekannüsse mit einem FOB-Wert von 3.429.938 US-Dollar.

Diese Zahlen zeigen, so agraria.pe, dass damit die Gesamtausfuhren aus dem vergangenen Jahr (331.843 Kilo für 1.993.841 US-Dollar) bereits deutlich übertroffen wurden.
Zu den wichtigsten Bestimmungsorten für peruanische Pekannüsse gehören Hongkong (2.288.000 US-Dollar), Deutschland (563.000 US-Dollar) und China (431.000 US-Dollar).

Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion
