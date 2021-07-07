Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 7. Juli 2021
06.07.2021

Peru: Citrus-Gesamtexporte erreichen vermutlich 300.000 Tonnen

Foto: AGAP

Insgesamt wird das Andenland wohl 1.445.277 t Citrusfrüchte (Mandarinen, Orangen, Tangelos, Grapefruits und Zitronen) produzieren. 20 % davon sind laut Sergio del Castillo Valderrama, Geschäftsführer ProCitrus, für den internationalen Markt bestimmt. Das wäre ein Rekord, so reefertrends.

Bei Mandarinen werden 528.000 t erwartet (212.000 t Export), bei Orangen 560.000 t (Export: 32.000 t), bei Zitronen 300.000 t (Ausfuhren 10.000 t), bei Tahiti-Zitronen 20.000 t (15.000 t Export), bei Grapefruit 6.500 t (2.500 t Export) und bei Tangelo 30.000 t (Ausfuhren 18.000 t). Insgesamt werden Citrusfrüchte auf rund 70.000 ha angebaut.

