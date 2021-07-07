Peru: Citrus-Gesamtexporte erreichen vermutlich 300.000 Tonnen

Alles, was Sie wissen müssen
über guten Geschmack und
frische Produkte, die
Verbraucher überzeugen.
Zum E-Paper
Insgesamt wird das Andenland wohl 1.445.277 t Citrusfrüchte (Mandarinen, Orangen, Tangelos, Grapefruits und Zitronen) produzieren. 20 % davon sind laut Sergio del Castillo Valderrama, Geschäftsführer ProCitrus, für den internationalen Markt bestimmt. Das wäre ein Rekord, so reefertrends.
Bei Mandarinen werden 528.000 t erwartet (212.000 t Export), bei Orangen 560.000 t (Export: 32.000 t), bei Zitronen 300.000 t (Ausfuhren 10.000 t), bei Tahiti-Zitronen 20.000 t (15.000 t Export), bei Grapefruit 6.500 t (2.500 t Export) und bei Tangelo 30.000 t (Ausfuhren 18.000 t). Insgesamt werden Citrusfrüchte auf rund 70.000 ha angebaut.
Alles, was Sie wissen müssen
über guten Geschmack und
frische Produkte, die
Verbraucher überzeugen.
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|26
|02.07.2021
|22.06.2021
|• SPECIAL: Taste Matters
|27
|09.07.2021
|29.06.2021
|• Finanzdienstleistungen und Consulting
• Asia Spezialitäten aus Fernost und Europa
• Ananas
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Möhren
|28
|16.07.2021
|06.07.2021
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
• Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Produkte am POS: Himbeeren
|29/30
|30.07.2021
|20.07.2021
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/ Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|13.08.2021
|03.08.2021
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Produkte am POS: Rucola
Some of the leading industry groups in British fresh fruits and vegetables are joining us at the Fresh Produce Journal this summer. It's a unique collaboration to celebrate all that's best in UK fresh produce as we emerge...
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...
Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...
BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...