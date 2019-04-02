Peru becomes first ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA partner country

Foto: ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

“I am delighted that Peru will become our first-ever partner country at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA,” said Will Wollbold, commercial director of the trade fair’s organiser Global Produce Events (GPE), in a press release. “With its rich array of high-quality fruit and vegetables, Peru is rapidly gaining recognition as a key supplier to a range of Asian markets. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the perfect platform for Peru to further boost its fruit and vegetable exports to the region, with top-quality buyers from some 20 different markets across Asia-Pacific attending the show.”



Peru has been one of the standout success stories in the global fresh produce business over the past ten years, with the value of the country’s fresh fruit and vegetable exports growing by an annual average of around 20 per cent to top some US$3bn in 2018, according to information from the Association of Agricultural Producers’ Guilds of Peru (AGAP).

Table grapes led the country’s exports in 2018, earning US$816m (up 25 per cent year-on-year), followed by avocados with a value of US$724m (+25 per cent), and blueberries, worth some US$554m (+53 per cent). Peru now ranks as the world’s second-largest exporter of blueberries, asparagus and Brazil nuts, and the third-largest exporter of avocados. Mangoes, citrus, organic bananas and pomegranates are also key products in Peru’s export offering.

While the EU and the US remain Peru’s biggest export markets, taking around 44 per cent and 39 per cent of fresh produce shipments respectively, Asia has become a key driver of the industry’s growth.

Peru has been exhibiting every year at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA since 2008 with a national pavilion, and its exports to Asia have been making impressive gains. Asia grew to account for 12 per cent of Peru’s total exports in 2018, driven by increasing demand from markets such as China (+29 per cent), Hong Kong (+24 per cent), South Korea (+67 per cent) and Japan (+30 per cent). China alone accounted for more than a third of the overall growth in sales to Asia.



Promoting Superfoods from Peru



As the official partner country to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019, Peru will ramp up its Superfoods from Peru campaign at this year’s trade fair. Launched at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017, the global Superfoods from Peru brand is designed to tap into consumer trends for health and wellbeing, and it is seen as a vital tool in the country’s goal to ramp up agricultural exports to US$10bn by 2021 (from US$7bn in 2018). With products such as avocados and blueberries spearheading Peru’s export foray into Asia, the Superfoods from Peru brand will feature prominently in marketing and promotion efforts in the region this year.

Peru will again be displaying its full range of fresh produce at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019 at its national pavilion, which is organised by AGAP, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, and the Peru Export and Tourism Promotion Board (PROMPERÚ). More than 20 leading Peruvian companies will be exhibiting their products and services at the national pavilion, which covers 240 square metres.

Supporting Peru’s gains in global export markets has been the successful negotiation of free trade agreements (FTAs), which now cover almost 95 per cent of the Andean nation’s exports.

“These FTAs enable Peruvian products to enter 53 different countries under preferential conditions, including China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand among others,” said Edgard Vásquez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism. “Besides our active trade promotion at the event, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the perfect place for us to discuss issues such as FTAs, phytosanitary protocols and other market requirements with our trade partners to help shape the future of Peruvian fresh produce exports to Asia.”

Taking place at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo Center, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is Asia’s fresh produce trading hub. At last year’s event, some 826 exhibitors showcased their products and services to more than 13,500 high-quality industry professionals from over 70 different countries.



