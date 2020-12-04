Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 4. Dezember 2020
04.12.2020

Peru: Bananenexporte in Wert und Volumen gesunken

Von Januar bis Oktober 2020 beliefen sich die Bananenexporte des Andenlandes auf rund 122 Mio US-Dollar und verzeichneten damit einen Rückgang von 5,5 % gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum (rund 129 Mio US-Dollar), berichtet agraria.pe. Exportiert wurden in diesem Zeitraum 173 Mio kg, rund 7,6 % weniger als 2019.

Hauptabsatzmarkt waren die Niederlande mit rund 36,2 Mio US-Dollar (30 % des Gesamtvolumens), die USA mit rund 23,2 Mio US-Dollar (19 %), Panama mit rund 19,6 Mio US-Dollar (16 %) und Belgien mit rund 15 Mio US-Dollar (12 %). Zusammen erreichen diese Märkte einen Anteil von 57 %. Auf Deutschland entfiel immerhin noch ein Anteil von 5 % (rund 5 Mio US-Dollar).

