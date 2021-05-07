Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 7. Mai 2021
07.05.2021

Peru: Bananenausfuhren um 15 Prozent gesunken

17.552 t wurden im März 2021 exportiert. Im Vorjahresmonat waren es 20.574 t, berichtet agraria.pe.

Hauptabsatzmärkte waren die Niederlande und Panama, deren Anteil an den Gesamtexporten 31 % bzw. 26 % betrug.

Kategorie: Produktion, Übersee
