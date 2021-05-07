Peru: Bananenausfuhren um 15 Prozent gesunken

11.05.2021
medFEL Tuesdays
The meeting for sustainable business international business in the French Fruit & Vegetable sector
26.05.2021
World of Fresh Ideas
Be part of a two-day event with 50+ hours of expert talks, interviews, discussions, and live Q&A sessions about the fresh fruit and vegetable industry’s most important topics. Make the best connections with leading players in...
31.05.2021
Syskevasia
17th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition
30.06.2021
Global Grape Congress
The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry
01.09.2021
Potato Europe 2021
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
07.09.2021
Macfrut 2021
Fruit & Veg Professional Show