Peru: Auf dem Weg in die Top Ten der Fruchtexporteure

Wie die Informationsplattform Agraria.pe unter Berufung auf den Minister für Außenhandel und Tourismus (Mincetur), Roger Valencia, berichtet, beliefen sich die Exporte von nicht-traditionellen peruanischen Produkten in den ersten zehn Monaten 2018 auf insgesamt 10,827 Mrd US-Dollar.
Hauptprodukte seien dabei Heidelbeeren mit 54,1 %, Trauben mit 40,7 % und Avocado mit 25,3 % gewesen. Doch auch Avocado mit 25,3 % und Citrusfrüchte mit 6,1 % hätten bis Oktober 2018 Rekordwerte erreicht. Zudem wies der Minister darauf hin, dass die Fruchtexporte nach Beginn der Heidelbeersaison im vergangenen Quartal dank höherer Exportvolumina (86 %) den niedrigeren Preis (-17 %) ausgleichen konnten und einen Wert von 381 Mio US-Dollar erreichten. Ebenso verzeichneten Bananen mit 12 % und frische Zwiebeln mit 19 % ein deutliches Wachstum. Weitere wichtige Positionen seien außerdem Spargel und frische Mangos. Nach Daten der Association of Exporters (ADEX) erreichten die Exporte dieser Produkte von Januar bis Oktober dieses Jahres einen Gesamtwert von 4,634 Mrd US-Dollar und verzeichneten damit ein Wachstum von 16,8 %.
VIELFÄLTIGES ANGEBOT LÄSST DIE NACHFRAGE NACH TROPISCHEN FRÜCHTEN IN EUROPA STEIGEN
