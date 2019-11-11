Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 11. November 2019
08.11.2019

Peru: Anstieg der Agro-Exporte um mehr als 10 Prozent erwartet

Peru: Anstieg der Agro-Exporte um mehr als 10 % erwartet

Wie Agraria.pe unter Berufung auf die Association of Agricultural Producers Guilds of Peru (AGAP) berichtet, wird ein Anstieg von 6,647 Mrd US-Dollar (2018) auf 7 Mrd US-Dollar erwartet.

Gabriel Amaro Alzamora, Geschäftsführer von AGAP, erklärte, dass im Falle von frischem Obst und Gemüse die Lieferungen Ende 2019 bei knapp 4 Mrd US-Dollar liegen werden. Aktuell würden mehr als 40 % der peruanischen Agro-Exporte nach Europa gehen, weitere 40 % nach Nordamerika und der Rest hauptsächlich nach Asien. Hauptprodukte seien Heidelbeeren, Trauben und Hass-Avocado, gefolgt von Citrusfrüchten, Spargel, Mangos und Bananen.

Kategorie: Übersee
