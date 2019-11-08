Peru: Anstieg der Agro-Exporte um mehr als 10 % erwartet

WOP Dubai The International Perishables Expo Middle East or WOP DUBAI 2019 is expected to throw the spotlight emerging trends and new technologies that are helping shape the future of the international fresh produce industry.

Peterfood International Trade Exhibition for Food and Food Industries. "Peterfood" is the main exhibition of the Northwestern food market. For 26 years it helps suppliers to sign contracts with the main Russian retail chains.

ICOP 2019 14th International Conference of producer organisations for fruit and vegetables. Economic and political questions and their effects will be in the focus on these two days.

expoSE Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...

swop Processing & Packaging Leading Trade Fair Processing & Packaging in China and Asia Region

Global Tomato Congress GLOBAL TOMATO CONGRESS is the brand new business insights event for the fresh tomato category. We’re bringing together the best and the brightest business minds from the fresh tomato business from all over the world. Meet,...