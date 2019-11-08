Peru: Anstieg der Agro-Exporte um mehr als 10 % erwartet

Wie Agraria.pe unter Berufung auf die Association of Agricultural Producers Guilds of Peru (AGAP) berichtet, wird ein Anstieg von 6,647 Mrd US-Dollar (2018) auf 7 Mrd US-Dollar erwartet.
Gabriel Amaro Alzamora, Geschäftsführer von AGAP, erklärte, dass im Falle von frischem Obst und Gemüse die Lieferungen Ende 2019 bei knapp 4 Mrd US-Dollar liegen werden. Aktuell würden mehr als 40 % der peruanischen Agro-Exporte nach Europa gehen, weitere 40% nach Nordamerika und der Rest hauptsächlich nach Asien. Hauptprodukte seien Heidelbeeren, Tafeltrauben und Hass-Avocado, gefolgt von Citrusfrüchten, Spargel, Mangos und Bananen.
Niederlande: Hafen Rotterdam immer digitaler, effizienter und nachhaltiger
LEH
Rewe testet essbaren Schutz-Überzug
DEUTSCHLAND
Rekordeinfuhren bei Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|45
|08.11.2019
|29.10.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• expoSE 2019 - Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse (Karlsruhe, 20./21.11.2019)
|46
|15.11.2019
|05.11.2019
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Birnen
|47
|22.11.2019
|12.11.2019
|• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• Obst und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Produkte am POS: Weißkohl
|29.10.2019
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2020 - Marken, Konzepte, Ideen (Beilage)
|48
|29.11.2019
|19.11.2019
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
The International Perishables Expo Middle East or WOP DUBAI 2019 is expected to throw the spotlight emerging trends and new technologies that are helping shape the future of the international fresh produce industry.
International Trade Exhibition for Food and Food Industries. "Peterfood" is the main exhibition of the Northwestern food market. For 26 years it helps suppliers to sign contracts with the main Russian retail chains.
14th International Conference of producer organisations for fruit and vegetables. Economic and political questions and their effects will be in the focus on these two days.
Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...
Leading Trade Fair Processing & Packaging in China and Asia Region
GLOBAL TOMATO CONGRESS is the brand new business insights event for the fresh tomato category. We’re bringing together the best and the brightest business minds from the fresh tomato business from all over the world. Meet,...
Deutschlands größter Treffpunkt für Essen, Trinken und Geniessen