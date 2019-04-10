Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 10. April 2019
09.04.2019

Peru: 600.000 Kilo Satsuma-Mandarinen bereit für den Export nach Japan

Wie agraria.pe mit Bezug auf das Ministerium für Landwirtschaft und Bewässerung (Minagri) berichtet, habe Senasa mit der Zertifizierung von 30 Containern mit 600.000 kg Satsuma-Mandarinen für den japanischen Markt begonnen.

Shigehito Nakahara vom japanischen Ministerium für Landwirtschaft, Fischerei und Forstwirtschaft (MAFF) habe erst vor wenigen Tagen die nötigen phytosanitären Anforderungen an peruanische Citrusfrüchte auf den Feldern und in den Packhäusern in Ica und Huaral festgestellt.

Kategorie: Übersee
