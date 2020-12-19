Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Samstag, 19. Dezember 2020
18.12.2020

Peru: 1.600 Container wegen Streik verspätet exportiert

Foto: a_m_radul/AdobeStock

Insgesamt sei es zu einem Ausfall bzw. Verlust von 2.000 Containern gekommen, mit Trauben, Blaubeeren und Spargel aus den Regionen Ica und La Libertad für die globalen Märkte, wie reefertrends berichtet. Damit sei ein Handelswert von 80 Mio US-Dollar verloren gegangen.

Neben peruanischen Exporteuren waren auch Importeure vor allem aus den USA, der EU und China betroffen. Anfang Dezember, nach fünftägigen Protesten in Ica und später in La Libertad, hob der Kongress das Agrarförderungsgesetz auf. Hinter den Demonstrationen standen Beschwerden über sehr niedrige Löhne, zu lange Arbeitszeiten und andere negative Arbeitsbedingungen.

Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion, Logistik
