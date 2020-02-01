Parthenope®, the new CIV low-chill strawberry variety

Foto: CIV

Michelangelo Leis, CIV Breeder: “We are focused on new high-quality varieties, with greater environmental protection, easy to grow, with high productivity”. Marco Bertolazzi, Business Development manager: “New genetics are suited to traditional field crops and/or modern soilless and/or greenhouse techniques.”



A new low-chill strawberry variety, CIVS115* Parthenope®, featuring very high precocity and high productivity, has been developed by the technicians at CIV-Consorzio Italiano Vivaisti (CIV) based in San Giuseppe di Comacchio. The plant shows an upright and open habit structure with fruits external to foliage, thus easy to be harvested. CIVS115* Parthenope® is also characterized by an excellent quality (flavour, firmness and size), conical-elongated fruit, highly distinctive and regular for all several fruit harvests throughout the season and by the beautiful bright red colour and high resistance to handling.

“Our Research and Development Programme”, explains CIV Breeder, Michelangelo Leis, “is built along the following guidelines: natural hardiness of the plants; ease of production according to conventional agronomic techniques, and good adaptability to both integrated and organic production, thanks to inherent tolerance to diseases and low water and nutrients requirements, thus guarantying a low environmental impact; optimal firmness and shelf-life characteristics”.

Marco Bertolazzi, CIV Business Development Manager, adds: ““Among the other strawberry varieties for warm climates in the CIV Portfolio we remind Flavia* and Flaminia*, renowned for the high quality of the fruit and for the excellent shelf life ; CIVS906* ELIDE®, which represents the mid-to late proposal of CIV, able to offer fruits of the highest quality even in the final months of the season (April-May-June) and in advanced evaluation it is worth mentioning the new selections “CIVL519, CIVL514 and CIVS113” with the aim of achieving the production peak before April, thus improving the varietal offerings currently present in the market in that early period. In particular, CIVL519 looks very promising, offering very early productions of excellent quality (high size and brix grade).”



Bertolazzi continues: “With regard to the varieties suitable for fresh and/or cold climates, which with suitable cultivation techniques and / or selecting suitable areals, normally piedmont or mountains (therefore characterized by fresh summer and absence of extreme temperatures), could also adapt to Southern Italy, we cite the recent CIVRH612* ANIA®, with distinctive aroma of wild strawberry. Finally, the CIVRL333* XANTE® is the first low-chill ever-bearer variety of the CIV and therefore suitable for hot and dry climates. It is worth remembering that the new genetics of the CIV adapts to traditional field crops and/or greenhouse techniques combine which combine high natural resistance with excellent organoleptic qualities in line with the demands of today’s global market”.

“In general”, CIV breeder Leis adds, “CIV is committed to offering new varieties that better meet the needs of all supply chain players with special attention to the consumer. The new varieties feature high quality organoleptic and gustatory levels, offer greater environmental protection, as they are resistant to and/or tolerant of a few pathogens, have a long shelf-life, are easy to grow, are productive, etc., and thus enable CIV to offer markets worldwide strawberry varieties (ever-bearers and June-bearers) suited to a variety of environments”.