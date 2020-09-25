OTC Organics erhält Naturland-Zertifizierung für Bio-Limetten aus Kolumbien

„Immer mehr Verbraucher fordern, dass Bio-Obst und -Gemüse nach den Regeln von Verbänden für den ökologischen Landbau, wie dem internationalen deutschen Verband Naturland, produziert wird. Teil dieses Trends ist, dass die Verbraucher, insbesondere in Deutschland, den sozialen Aspekt beim Kauf von Bio-Obst und -Gemüse für wichtig halten. Die neue Naturland Zertifizierung bietet bessere Absatzchancen für die Erzeuger und für uns“, erklärte OTC Organics.
Das Zertifikat unterstreiche zudem, wie ernst der Importeur, Exporteur und Vertreiber von Bio-Obst und -Gemüse – auch aus Übersee – seine soziale Verantwortung nehme.
„Das fängt schon bei den Erzeugern an, die oft das schwächste Glied in der Produktions- und Vermarktungskette sind. Unsere kolumbianischen Limetten demonstrieren ein Modell für Fairness und die Stärkung der Handlungskompetenz gefährdeter Gemeinschaften“, so das Unternehmen, das die kolumbianische Genossenschaft vergrößern will, um das Produktions- und Exportvolumen zu erhöhen. Der Fokus wird dabei weiterhin auf Qualität und Kontinuität liegen. Hauptabsatzmärkte sind Groß- und Einzelhändler in ganz Europa (u.a. die Niederlande, Deutschland, Skandinavien und Frankreich).
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|26.09.2020
|15.09.2020
|• Fresh Convenience
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2020 - Bericht
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik. Logistik, Transport
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|02.10.2020
|22.09.2020
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|41
|9.10.2020
|29.09.2020
|• Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
|42
|16.10.2020
|06.10.2020
|• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
|43
|23.10.2020
|13.10.2020
|• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
