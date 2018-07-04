Origine Group: Sweeki Kiwis begeistern auf InterNations Treffen in Hongkong

Zusammen mit dem Vertriebspartner Good View Fruits Co. Ltd hat Sweeki nach eigenen Angaben den 29. Juni InterNations Community Event im The Artist House in Causeway Bay, Hongkong, gesponsert.
Auf dem Event konnten die Besucher neue Getränke und Gerichte mit Kiwis probieren, die The Artist House Maestros kreierten. Durch Good View Fruits wird Sweeki auf dem Markt in Hongkong in hochwertigen Einzelhandelsgeschäften und Horeca-Sektoren vertrieben.
EUROPEAN TOMATO FORUM: GROSSER APPETIT AUF KLEINE SORTEN
Aldi Süd im Interview: „Wir wollen ein Einkaufserlebnis bieten — die Konsumenten aber nicht überstrapazieren”
LANDGARD
O+G-Geschäft treibt Wachstum
NIEDERLANDE
Verband kritisiert Ernährungspolitik
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|26
|29.06.2018
|19.06.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|06.07.2018
|26.06.2018
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Erbsen
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
