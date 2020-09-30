Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 30. September 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
29.09.2020

ON the agenda at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is going digital this year. The leading conference event for Asia’s fresh produce decision-makers livestreams to global viewers on 17 November 2020.
 
This year ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON sets the scene for ASIAFRUIT LOGISTICA ON, and for the first time ever, it’s free to join for every attendee.

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON is broadcast live and on-demand at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s digital platform. It brings you the best information and insights on all the key trends and developments in the fast-moving Asian markets. Register here.

To mark this year’s move to go digital, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON kicks off with a look at how Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable business is also going digital in 2020. How has the digitalisation of Asian food retail accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic? How are marketers going digital to engage with customers and consumers?

Technology is high on the agenda at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. ‘Green future: new production models’ zones in on innovations in sustainable farming, from vertical farming to heat-resistant varieties.

Other sessions look at changes in shopper behaviour in Asia during Covid, and at the pandemic’s impact on Asia’s fresh produce business. What changes are occurring in sourcing? What are the new fresh produce opportunities in Asia in 2021?

"Our delegates will get five sessions of first-class insight about how the market has changed, where it’s going next and how to do better business in Asia," said Fruitnet Media International’s Asia editorial director John Hey, who edits the programme for ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. "And this year, they can join live on their mobile device, wherever they are in the world.”

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON also celebrates the winners of this year’s prestigious ASIA FRUIT AWARDS, the only pan-Asia awards for Asia’s fresh produce business. Winners are announced at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON and presented with their awards by ASIAFRUIT MAGAZINE and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

‘ASIA BRIEFING’: PRIME YOUR BUSINESS

Ahead of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, Fruitnet Media International is hosting ASIA BRIEFING. It’s a brand-new series of free online briefings and market updates to prime your business and give you the lowdown on what’s hot in Asia today. ASIA BRIEFING kicks off on Wednesday 7 October, and then broadcasts every Wednesday until 11 November. All briefings are free to join. Register here.

Check out the full ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON programme here.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
Live Launch Event of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON and ASIAFR... 25.09.2020
DOGK 2020: Stattfinden ist das Motto der Stunde 23.09.2020
European Packaging Forum auf 2021 verschoben 23.09.2020
DOGK 2020: Immer auf den Gegentrend achten 22.09.2020
DOGK 2020: App die Post 21.09.2020
Ticket shop open for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON 18.09.2020
DOGK 2020: Innovation kennt keine Grenzen 17.09.2020
DOGK 2020: Sicher durch die Krise 16.09.2020
DOGK 2020 steht im Zeichen von „Mischen Possible“ 15.09.2020
DOGK 2020: Zurück in die Zukunft 14.09.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

02.09.2020

Sachbearbeiterin im QM Bereich Obst und Gemüse

31.08.2020

Weiling sucht Personalfinder (m/w/d) für den Bereich Bio

24.08.2020

Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Sie zum nächstmöglichen Termin für den Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH im deutschen Geldern als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) JUNIOR EIN- UND VERKÄUFER/IN (m/w/d) OBST UND GEMÜSE (Vollzeit)

19.08.2020

Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Sie zum nächstmöglichen Termin für den Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH im deutschen Geldern als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) EIN- UND VERKÄUFER/IN GEMÜSE UND OBST (m/w/d)

14.08.2020

Für die EDEKA Aktiengesellschaft suchen wir am Standort Bari (Italien) zur Unterstützung unseres Teams ab sofort eine/n Qualitätskontrolleur (m/w/d) für das Fruchtkontor in Italien

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 39/2020

DOGK 2020: HOCHKARÄTIGE REDNER
FOKUSSIEREN NEUE ZIELGRUPPEN
UND INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIEN

IN DEUTSCHLAND GREIFEN VERBRAUCHER
WIEDER BEI FRESH CONVENIENCE ZU

Citrus-Streit
Argentinien gegen Spanien?

Cool-Chain-Management
Schutz der Lieferketten steht im Fokus

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
39 26.09.2020 15.09.2020 • Fresh Convenience
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2020 - Bericht
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik. Logistik, Transport

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
40 02.10.2020 22.09.2020 • Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
41 9.10.2020 29.09.2020 • Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
42 16.10.2020 06.10.2020 • Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
43 23.10.2020 13.10.2020 • Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

01.10.2020

Fruit Attraction LIVEConnect

International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry

06.10.2020

FPJ LIVE - The UK fruit and vegetable congress - Online -

UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.

13.10.2020

PMA Fresh Summit International Convention & Expo Online

More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.

21.10.2020

Eurasia Packaging Istanbul

Internationale Verpackungsmesse

03.11.2020

E-PACK TECH

Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...

08.11.2020

International Citrus Congress

We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.

17.11.2020

Asiafruit Congress Online

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.