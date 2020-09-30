ON the agenda at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is going digital this year. The leading conference event for Asia’s fresh produce decision-makers livestreams to global viewers on 17 November 2020.



This year ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON sets the scene for ASIAFRUIT LOGISTICA ON, and for the first time ever, it’s free to join for every attendee.



ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON is broadcast live and on-demand at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s digital platform. It brings you the best information and insights on all the key trends and developments in the fast-moving Asian markets. Register here.



To mark this year’s move to go digital, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON kicks off with a look at how Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable business is also going digital in 2020. How has the digitalisation of Asian food retail accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic? How are marketers going digital to engage with customers and consumers?



Technology is high on the agenda at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. ‘Green future: new production models’ zones in on innovations in sustainable farming, from vertical farming to heat-resistant varieties.



Other sessions look at changes in shopper behaviour in Asia during Covid, and at the pandemic’s impact on Asia’s fresh produce business. What changes are occurring in sourcing? What are the new fresh produce opportunities in Asia in 2021?



"Our delegates will get five sessions of first-class insight about how the market has changed, where it’s going next and how to do better business in Asia," said Fruitnet Media International’s Asia editorial director John Hey, who edits the programme for ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. "And this year, they can join live on their mobile device, wherever they are in the world.”



ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON also celebrates the winners of this year’s prestigious ASIA FRUIT AWARDS, the only pan-Asia awards for Asia’s fresh produce business. Winners are announced at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON and presented with their awards by ASIAFRUIT MAGAZINE and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.



‘ASIA BRIEFING’: PRIME YOUR BUSINESS



Ahead of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, Fruitnet Media International is hosting ASIA BRIEFING. It’s a brand-new series of free online briefings and market updates to prime your business and give you the lowdown on what’s hot in Asia today. ASIA BRIEFING kicks off on Wednesday 7 October, and then broadcasts every Wednesday until 11 November. All briefings are free to join. Register here.



Check out the full ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON programme here.



