Freitag, 7. Dezember 2018
06.12.2018

Österreich: Sechs Prozent weniger Gemüse wegen Trockenheit und Hitze

Foto: EM Art - AdobeStock

Insgesamt 562.700 t Gemüse konnten die österreichischen Produzenten in diesem Jahr ernten. Wie Statistik Austria berichtet, entspricht dies einem Rückgang von 6 % im Vergleich zum Vorjahr. Gegenüber dem Durchschnitt der vergangenen fünf Jahre liegt die Differenz bei 8 % weniger Gemüse.

Grund dafür war einerseits ein unterkühltes und lichtarmes zeitiges Frühjahr, andererseits führten im weiteren Jahresverlauf Hitze- und Trockenschäden zu Ertragseinbußen. Die Zwiebelproduktion lag mit 132.200 t aufgrund von Trockenschäden, aber auch wegen des Flächenrückgangs deutlich unter dem Vorjahresniveau (-9 %). Karotten blieben mit 93.800 t ebenfalls unter dem Wert von 2017 (-4 %). Tomaten erzielten eine deutliche Erntesteigerung gegenüber dem Vorjahr und brachten eine Produktionsmenge von 58.200 t ein (+7 % zu 2017). Die Produktion von Gurken ging gegenüber 2017 um 7 % auf 44.900 t zurück.

Kategorie: Produktion
