Freitag, 6. Juli 2018
05.07.2018

Österreich: Maßnahmenpaket für Obst- und Gemüsebau überfällig

Foto: AMA

In der österreichischen O+G-Branche hakt es derzeit. Die Unterversorgung mit Saisonarbeitskräften ist laut Landwirtschaftskammer (LK) Österreich nur eines von vielen Problemen. Besorgniserregend sei auch, dass einige Betriebe aus der Produktion aussteigen müssen, weil das Obst und Gemüse nicht geerntet werden konnte.

Es ist daher dringend notwendig, so das LK, dass die Verantwortlichen gemeinsam eine schnelle Lösung finden. Dazu gehöre in einem ersten Schritt, das Saisonnier-Kontingent anzuheben, um den Bedarf an Erntehelfern decken zu können. Mittelfristig müsse man vermehrte Angebot längerfristiger Dienstverhältnisse anbieten, etwa Arbeitgeberzusammenschlüsse nach französischem Vorbild. Nur so könne man den österreichischen Konsumenten auch in Zukunft Obst- und Gemüsespezialitäten aus Österreich anbieten.

Kategorie: Produktion
