Montag, 16. Juli 2018
Österreich: Hagel und Regen verursachen mehr als eine Million Euro Schaden

Am 14. Juli sorgten wolkenbruchartige Regenfälle verbunden mit Hagel im steirischen Bezirk Hartberg-Fürstenfeld auf einer Fläche von 3.000 ha für schwere Schäden an Acker-, Obst- und Weinkulturen sowie Grünland. Der Gesamtschaden in der Landwirtschaft betrage mehr als 1 Mio Euro, wird der zuständige Landesleiter Josef Kurz von verschiedenen Medien zitiert.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
