BIO-PRODUKTION GIBT VOLLGAS —
VERBÄNDE FORDERN TRANSFORMATION
DES AGRARBEREICHES
SPINAT
BabyLeaf stark im Auswind
SÜDAMERIKA
Schlechtes Wetter beeinträchtigt
Exporte
Rund 200 Landwirte aller Produktionsrichtungen haben am 9. Februar mit ihren Traktoren in Friedrichshafen am Bodensee gegen das geplante Insektenschutzpaket demonstriert. Damit haben sie ihre Kollegen unterstützt, die in Berlin vor Ort waren.
Die Landwirte sahen sich gezwungen, gegen den Entwurf der Bundesregierung zum Insektenschutzgesetz und der Pflanzenschutz-Anwendungsverordnung zu demonstrieren, da sie den "Landwirten sehr schadet und dem Insektenschutz nicht nützt", erklärte Obst vom Bodensee das solidarische Vorgehen.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|5
|05.02.2021
|26.01.2021
|• Bio- und Fairtrade Produkte
• CO2-freier Handel, klimaneutrale Produkte
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Spinat
|6
|12.02.2021
|02.02.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Food service
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|05.03.2021
|17.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
|10
|12.03.2021
|02.03.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
