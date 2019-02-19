Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 19. Februar 2019
Zurück zur Übersicht
18.02.2019

Nunhems® commits to a smaller and tastier Romaine lettuce to encourage consumption

Foto: Nunhems®

Pieces under 500 grams are especially suitable for high-density cultivation systems that reduce production costs. In the Romaine lettuce market, size is very important. In fact, sales and consumption data confirm that in recent years Spaniards have been eating less and less Romaine lettuce because the commercially available varieties are not really adapted to what the consumer wants. Currently, the Spanish supply of Romaine lettuce is based on pieces weighing more than 600 grams which are not easy to preserve or handle and which have a slightly bitter flavour due to the over-ripening necessary for them to reach the standard commercial size, according to a press release.

Nunhems® has once again decided to go against the tide with the clear aim of revolutionising the Romaine lettuce market. Having analysed the main market trends, BASF's horticultural seed brand has made a firm commitment to a smaller type of Romaina lettuce as the basis for a new strategy that pursues three main objectives: encourage consumption, reduce production costs and more efficient use of the soil and resources needed to grow crops, while reducing food waste.
With a smaller size, the new Nunhems® Romaine lettuce varieties are ideal for highdensity growing systems. Pieces of less than 500 grams can be increased from 50,000 to 92,000 lettuces per hectare and production costs can be significantly reduced. "With the prices before shipping that lettuce has registered over the last ten years, a hectare of Romaine needs at least 70,000 pieces to be profitable", according to Alfonso Fernández, Sales Specialist Salads of BASF Vegetable Seeds.
An intense, sweet taste is the other quality that defines the new generation of Nunhems® Romaine lettuce. Market research confirms that 56% of European consumers associate quality with taste. For this reason, Romaine lettuce organoleptic qualities and consumption experience are a priority for Nunhems®, which also offers important shape and colour novelties, to achieve product differentiation at the point of sale and consumer loyalty.
The new Romaine lettuce varieties also focus on facilitating production throughout the year, as they can be grown in different areas of Europe to complete production calendar. The same varieties can be produced during autumn and winter in Spain and during the spring-summer cycle in northern Europe, always with a top taste and a very attractive size for the entire continental market.
The details of this new sales strategy to turn Romaine lettuce into a Premium vegetable were announced in La Palma (Cartagena) during the 'Romaine Revolution' event, where the Nunhems® brand shared with the main representatives of the industry, the important advantages that the new Romaine varieties incorporate. "We have worked very hard to differentiate Romaine lettuce for its colour, shape and flavour because from now on we want it to be perceived as a healthy and Premium food", explained Alfonso Fernández, Sales Specialist Salads of BASF Vegetable Seeds during his speech.
"The market for Romaine lettuce is declining in Spain but is growing steadily in the United Kingdom and Northern Europe. Therefore, market data confirms that there is a business opportunity to start doing things differently and, thanks to innovation, turn Romaine lettuce into a food capable of satisfying the current needs of the European consumer", explained Sara Rodriguez, Client Director of Kantar Worldpanel Spain during her intervention yesterday at 'Romaine Revolution'.
During the event, which was a success in terms of attendance, Nunhems® offered the main agents of the industry a complete report on the advantages of Big Data to improve decision making in any of the links of the food chain. "Big Data already makes the difference between being competitive or not in a global market and its incorporation into business strategies has a great positive impact on the profitability of companies," said Gonzalo Martin, Director of Hispatec Analytics.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
Spekulationen um Greenyard reißen nicht ab 18.02.2019
Neues World Cherry Committee will den Konsum fördern 18.02.2019
Bio: Europaweites Wachstum 18.02.2019
Seeberger verstärkt Geschäftsleitung 18.02.2019
Klöckner legt Nationale Strategie zur Reduzierung der L... 15.02.2019
EU importiert drei Prozent mehr Obst und Gemüse aus Dri... 15.02.2019
SHAFFE wählt neue Präsidentin 15.02.2019
ZVG begrüßt bundeseinheitliche Anwendungspraxis 15.02.2019
ZVG/BfG: Gemüsebau durch fehlenden Pflanzenschutz gefäh... 15.02.2019
Turkey orders sale of discounted produce to fight food ... 14.02.2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

15.02.2019

Mein Herz schlägt für Obst und Gemüse!!! Da mein Herz seit Beginn meiner Ausbildung im Einzelhandel für Obst und Gemüse schlägt, möchte ich mich in diesem Bereich weiterentwickeln! ...

21.01.2019

Port International GmbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres über 60 Mitarbeiter starken Teams in Hamburg suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine(n) Einkäufer (m/w/d) für Obst & Gemüse - Übersee

10.01.2019

Landgard: Für unseren Obst & Gemüse Standort in Bornheim-Roisdorf suchen wir einen Key-Account Manager Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d) in Vollzeit

04.01.2019

L. STROETMANN Lebensmittel GmbH: Im Zuge der Nachfolgeregelung aus Altersgründen suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Eintrittstermin einen Abteilungsleiter (m/w/d) Ein- und Verkauf Obst und Gemüse

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 6/2019

RETAIL AWARD 2019: VERBRAUCHER SAGEN LIDL, HIT, GLOBUS UND TEGUT ... SIND DIE BESTEN

FRUIT LOGISTICA gibt als Hotspot dem globalen Fruchthandel den Takt vor

DEUTSCHLAND
Bananen hängen Äpfel ab

BIO
Bulgarien bereit für Dynamik

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
6 07.02.2019 25.01.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Aktuell
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte (BioFach Nürnberg)
7/8 22.02.2019 12.02.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Belgien, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Salatgurken

März

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
9 01.03.2019 19.02.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht ll
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- + Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Warenkunde: Melonen
• Produkte im Trend: Paprika
10 08.03.2019 26.02.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht lll
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte: Messe-Berichte Fruit Logistica + BioFach
• Fresh Convenience
• Sortierung, Verpackungsmittel und -maschinen
11 15.03.2019 05.03.2019 • Beerenobst (Global Berry Congress, Rotterdam)
• Frühkartoffeln
• Spargel
• Warenkunde: Spargel
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

05.03.2019

Foodex Japan 2019

The 44th international Food and Beverage Exhibition

13.03.2019

HortEx Vietnam 2019

HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...

19.03.2019

ProPak Vietnam 2019

The 23rd International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packing Technology & Equipment

26.03.2019

ProFood Tech

The Processing Event for Food & Beverage

03.04.2019

Empack Netherlands

The future of packaging technology

24.04.2019

superfood asia 2018

Superfood Asia is inviting all businesses in the healthy and natural as well as halal segments to connect with leading suppliers, international brands and exciting new food businesses in these burgeoning markets through its two...

24.04.2019

Food & Hotel Vietnam

Experiencing 8 times held extremely successful, FOOD & HOTEL VIETNAM has gradually asserted its position as a Vietnam leading-trade show for hospitality industry and become reliable destination for many leading domestic and...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.