NRGene Expands Cooperation with Chinese Academia

NRGene, the worldwide leader in genomic assembly and analysis, has partnered with leading researchers to make a significant impact on global agricultural research, according to a press release.



NRGene's DenovoMAGIC™ delivered reference-level genomes. The quality and completeness of the delivered genomes simplified downstream analysis and the discovery of new biological insights towards increasing crop productivity.

"Thanks to NRGene's technology, we have a clearer picture of maize than we've ever had," said Yan. "Over the past two years, NRGene has assembled more than a dozen varieties, giving us enormous insights into the evolution of maize."

Nature Plants - The Aegilops tauschii genome reveals multiple impacts of transposons - Jizeng Jia, PhD, of Key Laboratory of Crop Gene Resources and Germplasm Enhancement, Ministry of Agriculture, The National Key Facility for Crop Gene Resources and Genetic Improvement, Institute of Crop Sciences, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

"NRGene's technology allows our team to spend our time on the basic research that will transform the world's wheat supply into a major source of nutrition," said Jia.

DenovoMAGIC™ takes Illumina short reads and delivers de novo genomes quickly and accurately. The solution takes about two months from raw data to final analysis. DenovoMAGIC™ 3.0 produces long, accurate, and phased scaffolds from NGS data even for large, highly repetitive, polyploid, and heterozygous genomes.

"With 20% of world population and only 10% of arable land, China's focus on increasing crop productivity is a must toward securing a high quality food supply," said Gil Ronen, PhD, CEO of NRGene. "With our technology, their scientists will be able to achieve that much more quickly than previously imagined."