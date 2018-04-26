Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 26. April 2018
26.04.2018

Notfallzulassung für ABC V14 gegen Apfelwickler

Auf Grundlage des Artikels 53 der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1107/2009 hat das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz (BVL) eine Notfallzulassung für ABC-V14 (Wirkstoff: Cydia pomonela Granuovirus Isolat V14) erteilt, wie QS berichtet.

Über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus darf das Insektizid bei ökologisch wirtschaftenden Betrieben mit nachgewiesenen Resistenzproblemen bei anderen CpGV-Isolaten zur Bekämpfung des Apfelwicklers (Cydia pomonella) in Kernobst zum Einsatz gebracht werden. Die Notfallzulassung für ABC-V14 ist für den Zeitraum vom 2. Mai bis zum 29. August 2018 gültig.

Kategorie: Produktion
