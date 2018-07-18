Norma macht Abbiegeassistenten zur Pflicht

Für mehr Sicherheit unter allen Verkehrsteilnehmern handelt das Unternehmen Norma nach eigenen Angaben proaktiv. Wer als Spediteur für den Discounter aus Nürnberg tätig sein möchte, kann das ab sofort nur noch unter Verwendung von Lastkraftwagen mit den modernsten Abbiegeassistenten tun.
Ebenso werden seit Beginn des Jahres 2018 für den Norma-eigenen Fuhrpark ausnahmslos Lkw mit diesem richtungsweisenden Schutzsystem angeschafft. Um die Sicherheitspartnerschaft mit den Verkehrsteilnehmern auszubauen, setzt der Discounter Norma jetzt die modernen Schutzsysteme ein. Verantwortungsvoll in allen Bereichen zu handeln, schreibt Norma bereits seit vielen Jahren ausdrücklich in seinen Unternehmensleitlinien fest.
ZUNEHMENDE WETTEREXTREME MACHEN VERBESSERTES RISIKOMANAGEMENT NOTWENDIG
Sommerobst-Saison in Spanien mit großen Mengen, aber schwächelndem Konsum
NIEDERLANDE
Ernte-Roboter für Paprika vorgestellt
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Ananas
• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
|34
|24.08.2018
|14.08.2018
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 05.-07.09.2018) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...
The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...
The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...
Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.
Asia’s fresh produce hub