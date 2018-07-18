Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 18. Juli 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
18.07.2018

Norma macht Abbiegeassistenten zur Pflicht

Foto: obs/Norma

Für mehr Sicherheit unter allen Verkehrsteilnehmern handelt das Unternehmen Norma nach eigenen Angaben proaktiv. Wer als Spediteur für den Discounter aus Nürnberg tätig sein möchte, kann das ab sofort nur noch unter Verwendung von Lastkraftwagen mit den modernsten Abbiegeassistenten tun.

Ebenso werden seit Beginn des Jahres 2018 für den Norma-eigenen Fuhrpark ausnahmslos Lkw mit diesem richtungsweisenden Schutzsystem angeschafft. Um die Sicherheitspartnerschaft mit den Verkehrsteilnehmern auszubauen, setzt der Discounter Norma jetzt die modernen Schutzsysteme ein. Verantwortungsvoll in allen Bereichen zu handeln, schreibt Norma bereits seit vielen Jahren ausdrücklich in seinen Unternehmensleitlinien fest.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Logistik
Verwandte Themen
Südafrika: Potenzielles Großvolumencontainer-Verbot füh... 18.07.2018
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics: Neuer Vorstand und CFO er... 16.07.2018
Port of Antwerp: Zweites Quartal 2018 mit Rekordergebni... 13.07.2018
Kloosterboer Cool Port erhält BREEAM-NL "Outstanding"-Z... 11.07.2018
Aldi Nord/Süd: Elektronischer Abbiegeassistent für neuz... 11.07.2018
Hamburg Süd ist „nachhaltig auf Kurs“ 10.07.2018
Maersk Line: First Mile Logistics solutions for imports... 05.07.2018
DSLV: Europäisches Parlament gefährdet ausgewogenes Mob... 05.07.2018
MSC makes first melon shipments from Spain to Asia usin... 05.07.2018
Hamburg Süd zum dritten Mal in Folge „Top Ranked Carrie... 03.07.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

12.07.2018

QS Qualität und Sicherheit GmbH, Bonn: Zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt suchen wir eine/n Auditor/-in (m/w) Schwerpunkt Erzeugung und/oder Großhandel Obst, Gemüse , Kartoffeln

07.06.2018

L. STROETMANN Lebensmittel GmbH, Münster: Unterstützen Sie uns auf unserem weiteren Erfolgsweg zum nächstmöglichen Termin in unserem Zentraleinkauf in Münster als Einkäufer/in Obst & Gemüse

24.05.2018

KÖHRA - Frische GmbH, Köhra: Als regionaler Frischepartner für Gastronomie und Großverbraucher suchen wir noch motivierte Mitarbeiter/-innen für den Bereich: Einkauf - Warenwirtschaft

24.05.2018

HOFER, Sattledt (Österreich): Einkaufsmanager/in mit Schwerpunkt Obst & Gemüse

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 28/2018

ZUNEHMENDE WETTEREXTREME MACHEN VERBESSERTES RISIKOMANAGEMENT NOTWENDIG

Sommerobst-Saison in Spanien mit großen Mengen, aber schwächelndem Konsum

NIEDERLANDE
Ernte-Roboter für Paprika vorgestellt

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
28 13.07.2018 03.07.2018 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
29/30 27.07.2018 17.07.2018 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 10.08.2018 31.07.2018 • Ananas
• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
33 17.08.2018 07.08.2018 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
34 24.08.2018 14.08.2018 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 05.-07.09.2018) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

07.08.2018

ANUTEC Brazil

ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...

12.08.2018

30th International Horticultural Congress IHC 2018

The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...

12.08.2018

International Symposium on Avocado

The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...

17.08.2018

Hortico

Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition

04.09.2018

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

05.09.2018

WorldFood Istanbul

The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.

05.09.2018

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.