Samstag, 7. Oktober 2017
06.10.2017

NNZ übernimmt LBK Packaging

LBK Packaging, ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen für den Agrar- und Industriemarkt in Großbritannien, gehört seit dem 29. September zur NNZ Ltd. mit Sitz in Castle Donington, so das Unternehmen.

Die Akquisition erhöht den Anteil der NNZ an den Märkten für landwirtschaftliche und industrielle Verpackungen deutlich. "Wir freuen uns sehr, dass LBK NNZ beitritt. Wir freuen uns sehr über die Aussicht, unseren Kunden einen Mehrwert zu bieten, indem wir das Know-how und das Produktangebot der beiden langjährigen Unternehmen kombinieren ", sagte Brian Keasey, Managing Director von NNZ UK.


Kategorie: Fruchthandel
