NL: Frischeanteil im LEH steigt weiter – Obst und Gemüse ganz vorne

Niederländische Supermärkte „frischen“ ihre Sortimente immer mehr auf, Obst und Gemüse sind dabei die wichtigsten Wachstumstreiber. Lag der Frischeanteil vor zwei Jahren insgesamt noch bei 46,3 %, so betrug er zuletzt bereits 47,4 %, berichtet das Marktforschungsunternehmen IRI.
Am stärksten gewachsen sind die LEH-Umsätze in den vergangenen fünf Jahren bei Obst, das einen Anstieg um 16 % auf 1,7 Mrd Euro verzeichnete. Bei Gemüse stiegen die Umsätze um 12 % auf 2,3 Mrd Euro, bei Kartoffeln wurde ein Umsatzplus von 2 % erreicht. Die Kategorie Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln steht für einen Umsatz von 5,4 Mrd Euro im niederländischen Lebensmitteleinzelhandel.
KERNOBST
Frostberegnung in Deutschland noch keine Selbstverständlichkeit
EXOTEN
Weltproduktion bei Mangos wird 2017 über 47 Millionen Tonnen liegen
INTERMODAL EUROPE
Frischelogistik wird noch flexibler
ICOP 2017
Referenten zogen nach 20 Jahren GMO positive Bilanz
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|08.12.2017
|28.11.2017
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
|50
|15.12.2017
|05.12.2017
|• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Produkte am POS: Grünkohl
|51/52
|22.12.2017
|12.12.2017
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Knollensellerie
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|12.01.2018
|02.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau l
The ISFC 2018 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
25th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik
The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary
An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...