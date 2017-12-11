Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 11. Dezember 2017
NL: Frischeanteil im LEH steigt weiter – Obst und Gemüse ganz vorne

Niederländische Supermärkte „frischen“ ihre Sortimente immer mehr auf, Obst und Gemüse sind dabei die wichtigsten Wachstumstreiber. Lag der Frischeanteil vor zwei Jahren insgesamt noch bei 46,3 %, so betrug er zuletzt bereits 47,4 %, berichtet das Marktforschungsunternehmen IRI.

Am stärksten gewachsen sind die LEH-Umsätze in den vergangenen fünf Jahren bei Obst, das einen Anstieg um 16 % auf 1,7 Mrd Euro verzeichnete. Bei Gemüse stiegen die Umsätze um 12 % auf 2,3 Mrd Euro, bei Kartoffeln wurde ein Umsatzplus von 2 % erreicht. Die Kategorie Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln steht für einen Umsatz von 5,4 Mrd Euro im niederländischen Lebensmitteleinzelhandel.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
