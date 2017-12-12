Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 12. Dezember 2017
NL: Anbauflächen für Bio-Obst wachsen weiter

Obwohl der Anteil am gesamten niederländischen Obstbauareal noch vergleichsweise gering ist, verzeichnet der Bio-Anbau doch einen deutlichen Anstieg.

Laut der Branchenorganisation NFO befanden sich in diesem Jahr 76 ha in Umstellung gegenüber 24 ha in 2016 und 9 ha im Jahr davor. Derzeit beträgt die niederländische Bio-Obstproduktion 485 ha, 15 ha mehr als 2016.

