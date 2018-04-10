Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 10. April 2018
Niedersachsen: 20.281 Hektar für Gemüseanbau - Spargel, Möhren und Zwiebeln weit vorne

Jede zweite Fläche sei in Niedersachsen für den Anbau von Spargel, Möhren und Zwiebeln reserviert gewesen, wie der Landvolk-Pressedienst berichtet. Allein Spargel bringt es mit 6.148 ha auf ein Drittel der Fläche. Insgesamt wurde Gemüse auf 20.281 ha angebaut.

Zwiebeln wurden nach den Daten der Agrarstatistik auf 2.637 ha produziert, Möhren auf 2.005 ha. In den drei Kulturen wurde die Anbaufläche wie in nahezu allen weiteren Gemüsearten ausgeweitet. Nach den Daten des Bundesamtes für Statistik haben Deutschlands Gemüsebauern insgesamt 130.153 ha bestellt. Nordrhein-Westfalen liege mit 27.043 ha vor Niedersachsen mit 20.281 ha und Rheinland-Pfalz mit 19.566 ha. Damit habe die Gemüseanbaufläche im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 9.000 ha zugenommen.

Kategorie: Produktion
