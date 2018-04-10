Niedersachsen: 20.281 Hektar für Gemüseanbau - Spargel, Möhren und Zwiebeln weit vorne

Jede zweite Fläche sei in Niedersachsen für den Anbau von Spargel, Möhren und Zwiebeln reserviert gewesen, wie der Landvolk-Pressedienst berichtet. Allein Spargel bringt es mit 6.148 ha auf ein Drittel der Fläche. Insgesamt wurde Gemüse auf 20.281 ha angebaut.
Zwiebeln wurden nach den Daten der Agrarstatistik auf 2.637 ha produziert, Möhren auf 2.005 ha. In den drei Kulturen wurde die Anbaufläche wie in nahezu allen weiteren Gemüsearten ausgeweitet. Nach den Daten des Bundesamtes für Statistik haben Deutschlands Gemüsebauern insgesamt 130.153 ha bestellt. Nordrhein-Westfalen liege mit 27.043 ha vor Niedersachsen mit 20.281 ha und Rheinland-Pfalz mit 19.566 ha. Damit habe die Gemüseanbaufläche im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 9.000 ha zugenommen.
SPANISCHE BEERENBRANCHE HOFFT
AUF POSITIVE WENDE
Neue Sorten für ein neues Klima? Innovative Züchtungen sollen Produktion sichern
ANUGA FOOD TEC
Industrie 4.0 im Fokus
FRUIT LOGISTICA
Trend Report Teil 2
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|06.04.2018
|27.03.2018
|• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
|15
|13.04.2018
|03.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16
|20.04.2018
|10.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
NFV EXCO-Nuts and Dried Fruit is the first and only event of the world specialized in this field. NFV EXCO is organized in Turkey’s commercial center; Istanbul. Turkey is located in a very strategic region for the global trade...
The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.
International Food and Drinks Exhibition
Join thousands of convenience retailers and over 200 big brands and suppliers at the National Convenience Show.
International exhibition for food products, drinks, food equipment, technologies and packaging for the food industry
International Exhibition for Transport and Logistics Services and Technologies
Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...