Niederlande: ZON erzielt positives Ergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2017

Der Venloer O+G-Vermarkter Royal ZON hat ein positives Finanzergebnis für das Jahr 2017 erzielt. Mit einem Ergebnis nach Steuern von 0,8 Mio Euro liegt das Ergebnis auf dem Niveau von 2016. Der Gesamtumsatz von ZON betrug demnach 286 Mio Euro (2016: 295 Mio Euro).
Auch dank der dualen Vertriebsstrategie aus der Belieferung des LEH und dem tagesaktuellen Aktionsgeschäft über die Veilinguhr, habe man gute Ausbezahlpreise für die Mitgliedsunternehmen realisieren können, teilte ZON mit. Zudem habe sich die intensivere Zusammenarbeit mit spanischen O+G-Genossenschaften günstig auf das Ergebnis ausgewirkt.
SPANISCHE BEERENBRANCHE HOFFT
AUF POSITIVE WENDE
Neue Sorten für ein neues Klima? Innovative Züchtungen sollen Produktion sichern
ANUGA FOOD TEC
Industrie 4.0 im Fokus
FRUIT LOGISTICA
Trend Report Teil 2
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|06.04.2018
|27.03.2018
|• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
|15
|13.04.2018
|03.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16
|20.04.2018
|10.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
The exhibition is unique because it gathers together several areas of the food industry – equipment, food, beverages and packaging.
The future of packaging technology
NFV EXCO-Nuts and Dried Fruit is the first and only event of the world specialized in this field. NFV EXCO is organized in Turkey’s commercial center; Istanbul. Turkey is located in a very strategic region for the global trade...
The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.
International Food and Drinks Exhibition
Join thousands of convenience retailers and over 200 big brands and suppliers at the National Convenience Show.
International exhibition for food products, drinks, food equipment, technologies and packaging for the food industry