Montag, 9. April 2018
09.04.2018

Niederlande: ZON erzielt positives Ergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2017

Der Venloer O+G-Vermarkter Royal ZON hat ein positives Finanzergebnis für das Jahr 2017 erzielt. Mit einem Ergebnis nach Steuern von 0,8 Mio Euro liegt das Ergebnis auf dem Niveau von 2016. Der Gesamtumsatz von ZON betrug demnach 286 Mio Euro (2016: 295 Mio Euro).

Auch dank der dualen Vertriebsstrategie aus der Belieferung des LEH und dem tagesaktuellen Aktionsgeschäft über die Veilinguhr, habe man gute Ausbezahlpreise für die Mitgliedsunternehmen realisieren können, teilte ZON mit. Zudem habe sich die intensivere Zusammenarbeit mit spanischen O+G-Genossenschaften günstig auf das Ergebnis ausgewirkt.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
