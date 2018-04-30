Niederlande: Weniger biologische Schädlingsbekämpfung im Gewächshausgartenbau

In den meisten niederländischen Gewächshäusern werden biologische Pflanzenschutzmittel wie Raubmilben und parasitäre Wespen zur Bekämpfung von Krankheiten und Schädlingen eingesetzt.
Der Einsatz biologischer Mittel nahm laut dem Statistikamt CBS im Zeitraum von 2000 bis 2016 allerdings ab. Im Jahr 2016 arbeiteten demnach knapp 70 % der Unterglas-Betriebe auf einer Fläche von rund 2.700 ha mit biologischer Schädlingsbekämpfung, im Jahr 2000 war dies den Statistikern zufolge noch in fast allen Gewächshäusern der Fall. Dies geht aus vorläufigen Ergebnissen einer CBS-Umfrage zum Pflanzenschutz hervor, die unter 725 niederländischen Gartenbauern mit Gewächshausgemüse durchgeführt wurde.
Deutsche Spargel-Saison läuft richtig an — geschälte Ware rückt immer stärker in den Fokus
PERU/ECUADOR
Exportanstieg bei Avocados
OBSTMARKT
Nicht überall reichlich versorgt
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
|19
|11.05.2018
|02.05.2018
|• Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande
• Knoblauch und Zwiebeln
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung
|20
|18.05.2018
|08.05.2018
|• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland-Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Eissalat
|21
|25.05.2018
|15.05.2018
|• Beerenobst
The most important meeting of the banana industry in 2018! An event that will bring together representatives of the five continents, who will share the latest results in scientific research, logistics, transportation and...
The North American Food Innovation Exhibition
Cibus, International Food Exhibition, is the key event of the Italian agri-food sector, the true “platform” enabling the companies committed to “Made in Italy” foods to meet the major distributors, importers and professional of...
The biggest food technology tradeshow
Int'l Trade Fair for the Food Industry
Hispack is a cross-cutting tradeshow that attracts important demand-related sectors. They are all drivers of innovation and are in a constant process of transformation.
Macfrut represents a meeting point and an opportunity to exchange the ideas for the professionals of fruit and vegetables.