Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Montag, 30. April 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
30.04.2018

Niederlande: Weniger biologische Schädlingsbekämpfung im Gewächshausgartenbau

Niederlande: Weniger biologische Schädlingsbekämpfung im Gewächshausgartenbau

In den meisten niederländischen Gewächshäusern werden biologische Pflanzenschutzmittel wie Raubmilben und parasitäre Wespen zur Bekämpfung von Krankheiten und Schädlingen eingesetzt.

Der Einsatz biologischer Mittel nahm laut dem Statistikamt CBS im Zeitraum von 2000 bis 2016 allerdings ab. Im Jahr 2016 arbeiteten demnach knapp 70 % der Unterglas-Betriebe auf einer Fläche von rund 2.700 ha mit biologischer Schädlingsbekämpfung, im Jahr 2000 war dies den Statistikern zufolge noch in fast allen Gewächshäusern der Fall. Dies geht aus vorläufigen Ergebnissen einer CBS-Umfrage zum Pflanzenschutz hervor, die unter 725 niederländischen Gartenbauern mit Gewächshausgemüse durchgeführt wurde.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Ukraine stellt Weichen für wachsenden Ökolandbau 30.04.2018
NL: Gewächshausbauer profitieren von Autarkieplänen Rus... 27.04.2018
Pfalzmarkt: Hohe Ziele für das Jubiläumsjahr 2018 26.04.2018
Europa erwartet kleinere Aprikosenernte als im Vorjahr 26.04.2018
Driscoll's: Brombeersaison wird auf Frühling, Sommer un... 26.04.2018
Notfallzulassung für ABC V14 gegen Apfelwickler 26.04.2018
DBV und FNSEA: Gemeinsames Schreiben an Merkel und Macr... 26.04.2018
AMI: Deutsche Rucola-Erzeuger unter Druck 26.04.2018
Palm Nuts and More: Acreage Report für kalifornische Ma... 26.04.2018
Peru: Geringere Volumen sorgen für höhere Umsätze 25.04.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

30.04.2018

SABEGO Qualitätsberatung für Obst und Gemüse, Unterschleißheim: Für die Erweiterung unseres Teams suchen wir Mitarbeiter(in) zur Wareneingangskontrolle und Prüfung einschlägiger Qualitätskriterien an Obst und Gemüse

27.04.2018

Vitamina Vida OHG, Berlin: Zur Unterstützung eines kleinen, aber wachsenden Teams suchen wir zum 15. Mai 2018 einen/eine Mitarbeiter/-in Ein- & Verkauf Obst

26.04.2018

Buying Manager Obst und Gemüse (m/w) bei ALDI SÜD

25.04.2018

Unternehmensberatung Weihenstephan: Im Auftrag eines mittelständischen, international ausgerichteten Unternehmens suchen wir ab sofort einen Geschäftsführer (m/w) für die Bereiche Einkauf/Vertrieb/Logistik im Segment Obst & Gemüse

06.04.2018

Azienda Simonato (Bio-Kräuter aus Italien) sucht Agenten m/w mit guten Verbindungen zu großen Handelsketten

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 17/2018

NEUE TRAUBEN- UND ORANGEN-SORTEN SOLLEN ITALIENISCHE BRANCHE VORANBRINGEN

Deutsche Spargel-Saison läuft richtig an — geschälte Ware rückt immer stärker in den Fokus

PERU/ECUADOR
Exportanstieg bei Avocados

OBSTMARKT
Nicht überall reichlich versorgt

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

April

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
17 27.04.2018 17.04.2018 • Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
18 04.05.2018 24.04.2018 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
19 11.05.2018 02.05.2018 • Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande
• Knoblauch und Zwiebeln
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung
20 18.05.2018 08.05.2018 • Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland-Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Eissalat
21 25.05.2018 15.05.2018 • Beerenobst
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

02.05.2018

International Banana Congress ACORBAT 2018

The most important meeting of the banana industry in 2018! An event that will bring together representatives of the five continents, who will share the latest results in scientific research, logistics, transportation and...

02.05.2018

SIAL Canada

The North American Food Innovation Exhibition

07.05.2018

CIBUS

Cibus, International Food Exhibition, is the key event of the Italian agri-food sector, the true “platform” enabling the companies committed to “Made in Italy” foods to meet the major distributors, importers and professional of...

08.05.2018

FoodTech Barcelona 2018

The biggest food technology tradeshow

08.05.2018

Polagra-Food

Int'l Trade Fair for the Food Industry

08.05.2018

Hispack 2018

Hispack is a cross-cutting tradeshow that attracts important demand-related sectors. They are all drivers of innovation and are in a constant process of transformation.

09.05.2018

Macfrut

Macfrut represents a meeting point and an opportunity to exchange the ideas for the professionals of fruit and vegetables.

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.