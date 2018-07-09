Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 9. Juli 2018
09.07.2018

Niederlande: RedStar und Looye Kwekers verschmelzen Aktivitäten

Die beiden niederländischen Tomaten-Spezialisten RedStar und Looye Kwekers wollen gemeinsam weitermachen, wie die Familien Van der Kaaij und Looije kürzlich ihren Betriebsräten, Mitarbeitern, Kunden und Geschäftspartnern mitgeteilt haben.

Das neue Unternehmen wird sich demnach unter dem Namen Looye Kwekers auf das höhere Geschmacks- und Marktsegment bei Tomaten konzentrieren, der Startumsatz soll bei rund 180 Mio Euro liegen. Die bisherige Geschäftsführerin von Looye Kwekers, Heleen van Gulik, wird das neue Unternehmen leiten. Der CEO ad interim von RedStar, Kees van Oostenrijk, wird nach der Fusion in den Ruhestand treten. Ziel sei es, die Marktposition zu stärken und gleichzeitig als Familienunternehmen eigenständig zu bleiben. In der kommenden Zeit werde die Fusion weiter ausgearbeitet und das neue Unternehmen konkrete Gestalt annehmen.

Kategorie: Produktion
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
