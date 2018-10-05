Niederlande: Obst - und Gemüse-Exporte in Richtung Großbritannien gesunken

Der drohende harte Brexit hat den Handelsbeziehungen zwischen den Niederlanden und Großbritannien möglicherweise schon geschadet. Die Agrarexporte gingen im Vergleich zum Vorjahr leicht zurück.
Die Niederlande haben laut dem Statistikamt CBS nämlich im ersten Halbjahr 2018 Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 804 Mio Euro nach Großbritannien exportiert. Dies entspricht einem wertmäßigen Minus in Höhe von 1,7 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr. Andere Segmente entwickelten sich ebenfalls rückläufig. So nahm der Exportwert von Blumen und Pflanzen um 2,4 % auf 677 Mio Euro ab, auch die Ausfuhr von Fleischwaren sank um 1,9 % auf 668 Mio Euro.
Grüner Merkur wurde an Francisco Paco Borrás Escribá und Robert Broadfoot verliehen
LIDL
Georg Bloss im Interview
BROCCOLI
Einkaufsmenge steigt
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
The must-attend conference for the UK produce business.
16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition
The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector
The global summit on asparagus.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
The Salon International de l'Agroalimentaire (SIAL), a trade show dedicated to the agri-food industry, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry