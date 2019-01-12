Niederlande: O+G-Branche erzielt neuen Exportrekord in 2018

Auch im Jahr 2018 hat der niederländische Fruchthandel wieder seine Top-Position im europäischen und weltweiten Frischegeschäft unter Beweis gestellt. Der Exportwert stieg nach Angaben des Dachverbands Fresh Produce Centre um 4 % auf 11,3 Mrd Euro, der Importwert erhöhte sich um 5 % auf 7,6 Mrd Euro.
Die Ausfuhren in Richtung Großbritannien hatten einen Anteil von 1,2 Mrd Euro, trotz der Ängste rund um den Brexit wurde mehr dorthin verkauft. Der britische Markt hat somit nun einen Anteil von 10 % an den gesamten niederländischen O+G-Exporten und rangiert damit unverändert an zweiter Stelle hinter Deutschland. Nach Deutschland exportierten die Niederlande im vorigen Jahr 6 % mehr Obst und Gemüse. Auch Frankreich (+ 10 %) und Spanien (+ 12 %) importierten deutlich mehr Obst und Gemüse aus den Niederlanden.
PREMIUMISIERUNG, HOMING UND SOCIALIZING BESTIMMEN WEITER DEN AUSSER-HAUS-MARKT
Dürre, Fachkräftemangel, Datenschutz, Jobwechsel, Logistik 4.0, Avocado-Boom — Das war 2018
RETAIL AWARD
Wie nachhaltig müssen wir sein?
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|11.01.2019
|02.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau l
• Fresh Convenienvce
|3
|18.01.2019
|08.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen ll
• Produkte am POS: Küchenfertige Salate
|02.01.2019
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Flandern (Beilage)
|09.01.2019
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Spanien (Beilage)
|4
|25.01.2019
|15.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe -Hauptausgabe
• Überseeprodukte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|08.01.2019
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Frankreich (Beilage)
|21.12.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019 Exhibition Guide (Beilage)
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck
In compact and high-quality expert panels the current issues of the fresh produce industry as well as innovative solutions in terms of equipment and machinery sector are discussed and debated.
The World's Leading Trade Fair for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Business.