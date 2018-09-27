Niederlande: Lidl im O+G-Frische-Ranking wieder top

Im gerade veröffentlichten Frische-Ranking (Versrapport) von GfK Nederland hat Lidl vor den Mitbewerbern Nettorama und Albert Heijn in der Kategorie Obst und Gemüse zum wiederholten Male den ersten Platz erobert.
„Im größten und wichtigsten Frische-Segment konnte Lidl vor allem durch die hohe Qualität und Frische der Produkte und das Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis überzeugen“, sagt Research Director Joop Holla. Lidl Nederland gab unlängst Pläne für den Bau eines XXL-Distributionszentrums in Breda am früheren Standort von The Greenery bekannt, wo der Discounter seine Aktivitäten im Bereich Food stärker bündeln wird.
BEDARF AN PREMIUM-FRISCHEPRODUKTEN WÄCHST AUF ASIATISCHEN MÄRKTEN RASANT
Flandern: Kiwi-Beeren mit hohem Wachstumspotential — Schere zwischen Äpfeln und Birnen geht weiter auf
SPANIEN
Schwierige Saison für Kaki
FYFFES
130 Jahre Bananen
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|38
|21.09.2018
|11.09.2018
|• Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Mangos aus Spanien
• Tropische Melonen
• Kaki
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Broccoli
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
International Perishables Expo in the Middle East
Internationale Ausstellung für Verpackung, Lagerung und Logistik
A brand-new networking event, has been designed to promote new opportunities for trade in the Middle East featuring high-profile local and international presenters.
The annual Cool LogisticsTM Global conference in Europe connects perishable cargo owners with cold chain logistics and transport professionals from around the world to assess key market trends and operational best practice for...
With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...
The must-attend conference for the UK produce business.
16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition