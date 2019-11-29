Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 29. November 2019
28.11.2019

Niederlande: Einzelhandel soll 2020 kräftiger wachsen

Foto: Albert Heijn

Für den niederländischen Einzelhandel, einschließlich Hard Discount, Supermärkte und Online-Verkäufe, wird für kommendes Jahr ein Wachstum von 4,7 % erwartet.

Die Marktforscher von IRI legen der Prognose ein Basiswachstum in Höhe von 2,5 % zugrunde, das von kalendarischen und anderen Effekten wie der bevorstehenden Fußball-Europameisterschaft begünstigt werden könnte. Vorausgesetzt natürlich, „Oranje“ schneidet dabei gut ab. Bewahrheitet sich dies, dann läge die Branche über dem Wachstum dieses Jahres, das IRI Market Research zufolge bis zur KW 45 bei durchschnittlich 4,3 % lag.    

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
